Bluewash to Launch Lifestyle Pop-Up Store in July, Offering an Immersive "Skin-Friendly Wellness" Experience

SEOUL, South Korea, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium wellness laundry brand Bluewash will launch an offline pop-up store in collaboration with a lifestyle channel this July, expanding consumer engagement through an interactive brand experience centered on skin-friendly wellness.

The pop-up store marks the first event in Bluewash's brand renewal campaign for the second half of the year. Designed to introduce the brand's philosophy of "Skin-Friendly Wellness," the event will provide consumers with an opportunity to experience Bluewash's products and values firsthand.

Bluewash is a manufacturing-based brand that manages the entire product development process—from planning and formulation to production—through its own in-house manufacturing facilities. The company differentiates itself by fully disclosing product ingredients and minimizing skin-irritating substances, promoting a higher standard of transparency and safety in the laundry care industry.

Its product lineup currently includes laundry detergent capsules and dryer sheets formulated with ECOCERT-certified ingredients and allergen-free fragrances. Inspired by skincare formulations, the products are designed to provide a gentle laundry experience while prioritizing skin comfort.

At the pop-up store, visitors will be introduced to Bluewash's signature products and brand story through hands-on experiences, including opportunities to explore the products' fragrances and overall user experience. The company aims to demonstrate that laundry care can go beyond cleaning performance to support everyday skin wellness.

Following the pop-up event, Bluewash plans to open a flagship brand showroom at its new headquarters in August. The company will host an exclusive showcase for domestic and international distribution partners, global lifestyle experts, and other industry stakeholders. Bluewash also plans to expand its retail presence through drugstores, department stores, supermarkets, and home shopping channels.

"Our goal is to create a brand experience that allows consumers to choose our products with confidence, without the need to scrutinize complex ingredient lists," a Bluewash spokesperson said. "Beginning with this pop-up store, we hope to share our brand philosophy with a wider audience and further strengthen our connection with consumers."

SOURCE Bluewash