Bluewash to Open Brand Showroom at New Headquarters in August, Host Global Partner Showcase

SEOUL, South Korea, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium wellness laundry brand Bluewash announced that it will open a flagship brand showroom at its new headquarters this August, hosting an exclusive offline showcase as part of its global market expansion strategy.

The new showroom, located within Bluewash's self-operated manufacturing facility, will serve as an immersive brand experience space where visitors can explore the company's philosophy, manufacturing capabilities, and premium product lineup firsthand.

The showcase will bring together beauty ingredient experts, global lifestyle ambassadors, leading influencers, and domestic and international distribution partners. Through the event, Bluewash aims to strengthen collaboration with key stakeholders while introducing its vision for the future of wellness-focused laundry care.

During the event, Bluewash will present its core brand philosophy, "Wellness That Feels Gentle on the Skin," highlighting its commitment to ingredient transparency and skin-friendly formulations. The company will also unveil new products designed for global consumers, including portable spray and roll-on formats that reflect evolving lifestyle needs and demonstrate Bluewash's expansion beyond traditional laundry care products.

Prior to the showroom opening, Bluewash will launch a collaborative pop-up store with a lifestyle channel in July as part of its broader brand renewal campaign. Together, the two offline initiatives are expected to enhance brand awareness while creating new opportunities to engage with consumers and business partners.

Looking ahead, Bluewash plans to expand its distribution network beyond its online direct-to-consumer channels into major offline retail outlets, including drugstores, department stores, supermarkets, and home shopping platforms.

A Bluewash spokesperson said, "Our goal is to establish Bluewash as a globally trusted laundry care brand that consumers can choose with confidence, without the burden of analyzing complicated ingredient lists. Through our upcoming offline initiatives, we look forward to sharing our wellness philosophy with a wider audience and strengthening partnerships worldwide."

SOURCE Bluewash