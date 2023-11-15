BMC Celebrates World COPD Day 2023 With Innovative Products and Global Events

BEIJING, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World COPD Day is a global campaign that aims to raise awareness of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and improve the quality of life for people living with this condition1. COPD is a group of progressive lung diseases that cause breathing difficulties and can lead to serious complications, such as heart problems, lung cancer, and depression. Research findings indicate that COPD will become the world's third leading cause of death and affects more than 250 million people worldwide.2

The theme for this year's World COPD Day, which falls on November 15, 2023, is "Breathing is Life - Act Earlier". This theme emphasizes the importance of early lung health, early diagnosis and early interventions for COPD. Research4 shows that COPD can start early in life and affect young individuals, and that there are many risk factors besides smoking that can contribute to COPD, such as air pollution, occupational exposure, genetic factors, and respiratory infections. Therefore, it is crucial to protect the lungs from harmful substances, monitor the lung function regularly, and seek medical attention if any symptoms of COPD occur, such as chronic cough, shortness of breath, wheezing, or chest tightness.

Early diagnosis and treatment of COPD can slow down the progression of the disease, reduce the risk of complications, and improve the symptoms and quality of life of the patients. There are various treatment options available for COPD, such as medication, oxygen therapy, pulmonary rehabilitation, surgery, and non-invasive ventilation. The choice of treatment depends on the severity of the disease, the patient's preferences, and the availability of resources.3

As one of the sleep and respiratory healthcare providers, BMC is devoted to producing innovative products that can help people with COPD get more convenient and effective treatment. Some of the products that BMC offers are the oxygen concentrator, the NIV ventilator and the nebulizer, which can deliver oxygen, air pressure, and medication to the lungs of the patients. These products can help improve the oxygenation, ventilation, and inflammation of the lungs, and reduce the symptoms and exacerbations of COPD.

This year, BMC also participated in many professional meetings, such as the Meeting of Lungs and the Meeting of Chest, to share the knowledge and experience about respiratory health with the medical community and the public. BMC is committed to advancing the research and development of respiratory products and providing better solutions for the patients with COPD and other respiratory diseases.

People join the World COPD Day campaign by sharing the stories, experiences and tips on how to keep the lungs healthy and cope with COPD to help more people who suffering from COPD. It is also suggested you to learn more about COPD, its symptoms, diagnosis and treatment options from reliable sources, such as the World Health Organization (WHO), or your local health care provider.

Just remember, breathing is life - act earlier!

Resource:

