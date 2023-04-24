BMC H-80 series: empowering breathing solutions for breathing and oxygen therapy

BEIJING, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the H-80 series Respiratory High-Flow Therapy Device has added more comprehensive monitoring indicators for even greater convenience and efficiency to help people in respiratory failure.

April is a crucial month to prioritize the respiratory health and take care of lungs. In fact, April 11th marks World Breathing Day - an annual global event established by the International Respiratory Foundation to raise awareness about the importance of rehabilitation and respiration. Breathing is a vital aspect of life, and for individuals experiencing respiratory failure, there are various breathing devices available to enhance oxygenation and ventilation. One such innovative, noninvasive support gaining popularity among clinicians is the High Flow Nasal Cannula device (Oxygen Therapy). BMC, a company with over 20 years of experience dedicated to promoting sleep and respiratory health.

The international standard for high-flow respiratory therapy equipment (standard number: ISO 80601-2-90:2021) proposed by BMC standardization technical experts has been published on the official websites of International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) in 2021.

BMC H-80 HFNC devices, which meet this standard, have been sold globally and have been instrumental in helping people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This High-Flow Therapy Device is a highly integrated design to meet more needs of clinical treatment.

The H-80 Series can provide regulated and relatively temperature control and an outstanding humidification effect. It is further enhanced with its innovative AutoFlow and SmartFlow modes, making it even more intelligent. The AutoFlow mode enables medical staff to respond quickly to sudden respiratory events, reducing the burden on healthcare professionals.

Meanwhile, the SmartFlow mode allows patients with high flow rates to remain comfortable while optimizing the use of oxygen resources. For children, the LFlow mode is particularly suitable, while the HFlow mode is capable of meeting various clinical needs.

For more than two decades, BMC has been committed to the respiratory field, enabling us to better understand the true needs of people. In addition to the highly regarded HFNC in recently, BMC is also known for its PAP devices. Our unwavering dedication to respiratory healthcare ensures that we will continue to provide respiratory solutions that enhance people's quality of life.

