BoCloud Technology Completes New Hundreds-of-Millions-Yuan Financing

Advancing AI Strategy Deeply into Financial Services, Manufacturing and Public Sectors

BEIJING and SUZHOU, China, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Jiangsu BoCloud Technology Co., Ltd. ("BoCloud"), a leading Chinese provider of cloud-native AI computing infrastructure software solutions, announced the completion of a new round of strategic financing worth hundreds of millions of yuan. This financing round was led by incremental investment from Suzhou Oriza Holdings Corporation (shortened as Oriza Holdings) and Harvest Capital, with state-owned capital institutions from multiple regions including Baohe District of Hefei and Zhangjiagang joining as follow-on investors. The funds will strongly back the company's in-depth advancement of its artificial intelligence strategy.

China's AI market is transitioning from algorithm innovation to industrial implementation, entering a phase of large-scale commercialization and explosive growth. With the widespread adoption of general large language models, enterprises' digital demands are rapidly shifting from basic computing power supply to building full-chain intelligent systems embedded in business workflows.

Drawing on over a decade of cloud-native technology accumulation, BoCloud has systematically built a full-stack technical architecture covering "cloud-native infrastructure base – AI platform capabilities – AI-native intelligent agents", forming a complete closed loop spanning "GPU resource pooling – large model deployment optimization – Token generation operation – industry scenario implementation of AI Agents". Since 2026, responding to the popularization of large models and enterprises' digital upgrading drive, the company has achieved a strategic leap from underlying infrastructure (Infra) to upper-layer AI Agent forms.

Since the start of this year, BoCloud has successively launched a suite of products: BoClaw, a desktop AI assistant for individual users; BoAgent, an AI intelligent agent platform for government and enterprise clients; BoCoder, an AI coding agent for R&D scenarios; as well as industry-specific solutions targeting financial services, manufacturing, government administration and other sectors. These products represent the concentrated outcomes of BoCloud's years of continuous expansion into AI, and also reflect profound transformations brought by the company's comprehensive AI integration in product design, technology application, R&D management and corporate operation.

Investors' Perspectives

"BoCloud's team maintains forward-looking and clear insights into industrial development," stated Oriza Holdings. "As an early investor in BoCloud, Oriza has witnessed the company's transformation from cloud-native technology to artificial intelligence. This year, we have clearly observed BoCloud's drastically accelerated pace of deeply integrating AI technology with industry applications. Under the leadership of Mr. Hua, the company has successfully completed parallel development across cloud-native and artificial intelligence tracks, filling us with greater confidence in BoCloud's outstanding performance amid this wave of AI industrial revolution."

"Built on more than ten years of cloud-native technology accumulation, BoCloud has constructed a complete product architecture ranging from cloud-native base and AI platform capabilities to AI-native intelligent agents, capable of delivering full-stack services to support clients' AI intelligent upgrading and enabling practical implementation of AI technologies in production environments," said Sheng Gang, Chairman of Harvest Capital. "We highly recognize BoCloud's FDE delivery model, a system that ensures robust customer stickiness and underpins the company's long-term growth."

As the core urban area of Hefei, Baohe District closely follows the "Digital Baohe" strategic deployment, prioritizing breakthroughs in AI and fintech to build a digital economic highland with prominent influence across the Yangtze River Delta. Liu Jin, an official from Baohe District Government, Hefei, commented: "BoCloud has stationed its FICC financial intelligent agent team in Baohe, focusing on financial intelligent agent solutions with mature product portfolios including trading assistants and investment research assistants. This aligns perfectly with Baohe District's strategy of building a regional financial sci-tech center and developing headquarters economy. Investing in BoCloud not only introduces a high-caliber digital economic flagship enterprise to Baohe, but also constitutes a strategic move to seize opportunities from the AI industrial revolution and foster new productive forces. This investment will undoubtedly drive the aggregation of upstream and downstream industrial ecosystems, empowering Baohe to seize the initiative amid the AI transformation wave."

Zhangjiagang City is comprehensively advancing the "Innovative Zhangjiagang" strategy, capitalizing on integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta to accelerate the intelligent and digital transformation of traditional advantageous industries including metallurgy, chemical engineering and textiles. He Tian, person-in-charge of the Digital Economy Department at Zhangjiagang Digital Technology Co., Ltd., remarked: "BoCloud has deep roots in industrial manufacturing, with abundant benchmark experience accumulated in industrial intelligent scenarios. BoCloud's dual architecture of AI Infra and AI Agent connects the full link from computing power scheduling to intelligent agent applications, providing one-stop intelligent upgrading support for the city's manufacturing sector. Jiangsu Zhiji Artificial Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd., a joint venture co-established by BoCloud Technology and Zhangjiagang Digital Technology Co., Ltd. leveraging state-owned capital background, boasts natural advantages in connecting and integrating diverse industrial resources. This investment in BoCloud serves as a long-term strategic layout to secure a position on the new AI infrastructure track, and also a key initiative for Zhangjiagang to gather high-end digital resources, boost quality and efficiency of real industries and realize industrial transformation and upgrading."

Full-Stack Product System Empowers Enterprise Intelligent Transformation

Backed by over a decade of self-developed technological accumulation, BoCloud has built a complete product system consisting of an application development platform, an application operation platform, a computing power resource management platform, and vertical "AI + Industry" solutions tailored to specific sectors. It delivers one-stop services covering computing power scheduling & operation to intelligent agent execution, helping enterprises break technical barriers and accelerate comprehensive digital and intelligent transformation.

BoCloud Application Development Platform supports the development, integration and delivery of enterprise-grade applications and AI models, enabling enterprises to efficiently complete continuous delivery of end-user applications and embed AI Agents into enterprise software engineering governance workflows.

BoCloud Application Operation Platform and its product suite provide unified, standardized cloud-native operating environments for AI models and AI Agent applications, supporting stable operation, elastic deployment and high-availability hosting in complex enterprise environments.

BoCloud Computing Power Resource Management Platform enables unified resource management, cost control and service-oriented operation required for large-scale AI Agent rollout, guiding enterprises from isolated single-point AI applications to enterprise-level AI operation.

Built on underlying AI Infra capabilities, BoCloud delivers comprehensive AI Agent solutions centered on platforms, deeply integrating large model capabilities with industry-specific business logic to directly drive commercial value realization. The company has assembled FDE teams equipped with industrial expertise and AI implementation capabilities, capable of seamless integration with clients' existing systems to rapidly unlock value from AI applications and elevate project returns.

Currently, BoCloud directly exports AI Agent capabilities through AI solutions to resolve the core challenge of "how AI technologies integrate into business workflows and generate tangible value". Its core offerings include BoAgent enterprise-grade intelligent agent platform, BoClaw intelligent assistant for individual users and office scenarios, and BoCoder AI coding agent for R&D teams.

Vertical Industry Layouts

Financial Services: BoCloud's financial intelligent agent team has accumulated years of experience serving financial clients and refined its FICC financial intelligent agent solution suite. Manufacturing: In the manufacturing sector, BoCloud has collaborated with teams from Nanjing University to develop an industrial vertical large model. Focused on delivering industrial capabilities via AI intelligent agents, it provides professional, implementable AI solutions for manufacturing enterprises and fuels the intelligent transformation of the manufacturing industry. Public Services: Collaborating with local governments, BoCloud constructs two intelligent agent enabling platforms: a government intelligent agent platform for government office workflows that frees civil servants from tedious administrative tasks; and an OPC-oriented intelligent agent empowerment platform that equips OPC entrepreneurs with a full set of computing power, tools and ecological chains to facilitate rapid development of their commercial platforms.

BoCloud has developed abundant intelligent agent applications across high-value vertical tracks including finance, manufacturing and government administration. With the successful completion of this financing round, BoCloud will further deepen its AI service capacity, expand its market share in China's cloud-native AI computing infrastructure sector, and evolve into a trusted software cornerstone and partner for enterprises adopting cutting-edge technologies at scale to realize intelligent upgrading.

SOURCE BoCloud Technology