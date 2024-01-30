bolttech garners broad industry recognition with multiple awards in 2023

Accolades for the year include three 'Insurtech of the Year' Awards

SINGAPORE, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International insurtech bolttech has again demonstrated industry excellence in 2023 as it earned a series of global accolades across Asia, the U.S. and Europe.

These achievements underscore bolttech's commitment to delivering tailored, affordable insurance solutions to help close the global protection gap while continuing to grow the scale and capabilities of its global insurance ecosystem.

Notably, bolttech took home the 'Insurtech of the Year' award at the InsuranceAsia News Awards for Excellence for the third consecutive year and the second consecutive year at Asia Insurance Review's Asia Insurance Industry Awards.

Key industry recognitions include:

The firm also continues to be recognised for its innovative solutions driving change across the industry, having been listed for the second consecutive year in CB Insights' Insurtech 50 and Fintech 100, as well as FinTech Global's InsurTech100 and AlFinTech100 listings.

bolttech leaders were also recognised for their contributions to insurance and the broader business community. Stephan Tan, Group Chief Strategy Officer and CEO of Insurance Solutions, took home the 'Executive of the Year' award for the Insurtech category at the Singapore Business Review Management Excellence Awards 2023, while Singapore General Manager Yen Yen Koh was named as one of Insurance Business Asia's "Elite Women" for 2023.

Rob Schimek, Group Chief Executive Officer, bolttech said: "We are delighted to have received consistent recognition from the industry's most trusted organisations and media outlets for our contribution to driving insurtech growth and innovation. Our achievements on the awards front in 2023 are a strong testament to the hard work put in by our dedicated bolttech team, as well as the impactful collaboration with our business partners across different industries. I can't wait to see what our team will achieve together in 2024!"

SOURCE bolttech