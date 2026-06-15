BONHAMS HONG KONG SETS NEW WORLD AUCTION RECORD FOR A BOTTLE OF JAPANESE WHISKY

Holding Top Three Prices for a Bottle of Japanese Whisky at International Auction

A Unique Yamazaki 50-Year-Old, Created for Nagoya's Club Natsume, Achieves HK$8,250,000 (JP¥168,480,000)

Karuizawa 52-Year-Old Cask #5627, 1960 – Treasure Ship Realises HK$6,250,000 (JP¥127,640,000)

HONG KONG, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 30 May 2026, Bonhams set a new world auction record for a bottle of Japanese whisky at The Legendary Japanese Whisky sale, where a unique Yamazaki 50-Year-Old created exclusively for Club Natsume soared to HK$8,250,000, nearly doubling its high estimate.

The sale also saw the Karuizawa 52–Year–Old Cask #5627, 1960 – Treasure Ship realise HK$6,250,000.

Sharon Chan hammering down the Yamazaki 50-Year-Old – Exclusively Created for Club Natsume to set a new world auction record for a bottle of Japanese whisky

Fierce bidding drove both lots past the previous record of HK$6,200,000 (JP¥126,620,000), set by Bonhams Hong Kong in 2020 for a Yamazaki 55-Year-Old. The two rarities achieved a combined total of HK$14.5 million, underscoring strong demand for ultra-aged Japanese whiskies. Bonhams now holds the top three prices ever achieved at international auction for a bottle of Japanese whisky, cementing its leadership in the category.

Among the rarest Japanese whiskies in existence, the Yamazaki 50-Year-Old is the distillery's second–oldest expression, released in 2005, 2007 and 2011. This example stands apart for its exceptional provenance: it was created exclusively for Club Natsume in Nagoya to commemorate the club's 50th anniversary, distinguished by a washi label and signed by Suntory's Chief Blender Shinji Fukuyo.

Amayès Aouli, Global Head of Wine & Spirits, Bonhams, comments: "Breaking the world record for Japanese whisky is an important milestone. We are not simply responding to demand; we are defining the market through expertise, authenticity, and an international platform. This record underscores our ambition to be the trusted global reference and keep elevating the category to new heights."

Terrence Tang, Bonhams' Head of Wine & Spirits, Asia, adds: "Bonhams has a strong track record in rare and ultra-premium Japanese whisky, having set multiple records over the past decade in our Hong Kong saleroom. These stellar results highlight Asia's position as the premier market for the category, uniting an international community of collectors at the highest level."

Founded in 1793, Bonhams is one of the world's leading auction houses, operating a global network of trusted specialists across 24 countries, including flagship salerooms in London, New York, Paris and Hong Kong across more than 60 categories. www.bonhams.com

SOURCE Bonhams