Bonree ONE 4.0 AI Capability System Upgraded, Advancing Observability Toward Intelligent Decision-Making

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and BEIJING, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 12 May 2026, during the Digital Cloud & Datacenter Convention & Exhibition (DCCI) Malaysia 2026, one of Southeast Asia's leading digital and cloud computing industry events, Bonree, a leading Chinese intelligent observability company, hosted the global launch of Bonree ONE 4.0 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. Under the theme "Bonree Evolve", the event marked the global debut of Bonree ONE 4.0, highlighting the company's latest progress in AI Observability and intelligent operations, and underscoring a key step forward in its global expansion strategy.

During the event, Anhui He, Product Director of Bonree, delivered a keynote titled "Intelligent Observability Reimagined: How AI is Redefining Operations with Bonree ONE 4.0 2026", introducing the platform's AI Native Observability capabilities designed for the AI-driven era. The release showcases a major enhancement of Bonree ONE's intelligent observability framework across enterprise AI scenarios. Smart Ask enables users to generate insights through natural language, supporting use cases such as health checks, incident diagnosis, performance optimisation, change assessment, and operations governance, with structured visual reports generated automatically. XiaoRui AI, the industry's first intelligent observability workspace, leverages MCP, Skills, and a knowledge base to enable rapid agent creation and multi-source data integration, unifying models, tools, and knowledge assets while connecting IT operations, DevOps, BizOps, and FinOps workflows. The AI Observability capability extends this further into large model and agent environments, providing end-to-end tracing, span-level analysis, token usage monitoring, performance metrics, and session-level context tracking, while supporting frameworks such as LangChain, LangGraph, and OpenClaw to ensure stable and controllable AI operations at scale.

Bonree Data Technology Co. LTD. (stock code: 688229) is a global leader in AI-driven intelligent observability and has ranked No.1 in China's Application Performance Management and Observability (APMO) market for four consecutive years. In recent years, the company has expanded its international footprint across Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, and Malaysia, while also delivering million-scale projects in Hong Kong. It holds internationally recognised certifications including SOC 2 Type II and CMMI Level 5, and its flagship platform Bonree ONE has been included in the Huawei Cloud international baseline solution catalogue. The company continues to advance its "global deployment, local compliance" strategy as it expands across global markets.

Bonree serves more than 1,000 enterprise customers worldwide with its integrated intelligent observability solutions. Built on proprietary unsupervised knowledge graph-based root cause analysis and AI-driven analytics capabilities, and supported by 57 granted invention patents and 135 software copyrights, Bonree ONE delivers out-of-the-box intelligent monitoring and fully managed adaptive alerting. This enables low-noise, high-precision anomaly detection and root cause analysis, significantly improving operational efficiency and incident response.

CONTACT:

Yao Xianhan

[email protected]

+86-18210189324

SOURCE Bonree