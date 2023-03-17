BORDERLESS OPPORTUNITIES FOR MALAYSIA TO BOOST BUSINESSES AT PETAL ADS SUMMIT 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Borderless opportunities to boost local businesses and industries in order to accelerate the Malaysian market were strongly emphasised by notable organisations such as Tourism Malaysia, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and more during Petal Ads Summit 2023, aptly themed "Go Beyond, Go Borderless". The summit, which highlighted the latest mobile advertising landscape, was co-organised by Huawei Malaysia and Malaysian Digital Association (MDA), with a common vision of building a better ecosystem for local enterprises.

Petal Ads, a mobile advertising platform formerly known as HUAWEI Ads, gathered established Malaysian brands, partners, leading experts and like-minded powerhouses to exchange ideas and discuss challenges in the current economy. Opportunities that Petal Ads bring to accelerate and propel brands' efforts through first-party data in a mobile first advertising world were highlighted in sectors such as Travel & Transport, Finance, E-commerce and more to global audiences.

Iskandar Mirza, Deputy Director-General of Tourism Malaysia, shared that this summit came at an opportune time, especially in introducing digital opportunities for local businesses to build greater brand recognition amongst overseas visitors. Following the reopening of international borders in 2022, the country is determined to garner 16.1 million international tourist arrivals this year that will generate RM49.2 billion in tourism receipts, an optimistic prospect with the opening of China's borders.

"As we Go Beyond, Go Borderless, it is a must to leverage the power of digitalisation in driving tourism growth. With Malaysia's impressive performance in 2022, we are poised to reach new heights in 2023 and beyond," said Iskandar Mirza.

Touching on mobile advertisement to elevate borderless opportunities, Ts. Mahadhir Aziz, Chief Executive Officer of MDEC stated that a cohesive ecosystem of mobile advertising contributes to the growth of the national economy.

"Whether it is to attract those around the globe into our country or to strengthen the names of local brands beyond Malaysia, the setup of this strong ecosystem plays an important role. In order to drive the digital economy, collaborative partnerships with strong decision-makers and the support of the government are instrumental," said Mahadhir.

Nick Zhao, Director of Mobile Ecosystem Business Growth of HUAWEI Malaysia elaborated that the goal to present Malaysian businesses with more advanced global commercial solutions is not to create competition with other platforms, but to provide relevant options that fit their needs. Thus, with the introduction of two new solutions during the Petal Ads Summit, these will bolster local businesses efforts in broadening global connectivity.

"The strengthening of these businesses' positions while helping Malaysia to build one of the most robust mobile advertisement platform ecosystems will equip the Malaysian market with capabilities to go beyond and borderless. With technological advancements getting faster and more effective, cross border opportunities are in abundance especially with the China market being the largest in the world," said Nick.

During the Summit, Petal Ads also launched the rebranding from HUAWEI Ads to Petal Ads, presenting more cutting-edge and borderless solutions to market to a wider audience. With the rebranding, Petal Ads hopes to help Malaysia strengthen the mobile advertising ecosystem while contributing their latest technology as well as industry solutions to boost the Malaysian economy.

As an all-scenario intelligent marketing platform, Petal Ads provides marketing and traffic monetization services for advertisers and publishers worldwide to help them achieve business growth and improve brand value. It does this by leveraging Huawei's "1+8+N" all-scenario ecosystem, Huawei apps' marketing capabilities, massive premium third-party traffic, extensive business resources, and powerful ad technologies.

For more information on Petal Ads, please visit the website here: https://developer.huawei.com/consumer/en/monetize?ha_source=petaladssummit_pr_my

SOURCE Huawei Mobile Services