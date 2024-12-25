Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture 220 kV Xinhua South Gathering Station successfully delivered electricity

BOLE, China, Dec. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, with the success of the third impact of the 220 kV Bonan Line, the 220kV Xinhua South City Substation in Bole, Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, has successfully been put into operation, marking that the supporting project of the 100,000-kilowatt heat storage photothermal configuration construction of the 900,000 kilowatt new energy project in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture has the conditions for grid-connected power generation.

This project is the second batch of market-oriented new energy projects connected to the autonomous region in 2022, with a total installed capacity of 1 million kilowatts. The construction of the Xinhua South Substation began in September 2023, with a new 220 kV interval and a 220 kV line. This time, a booster collection station with 300,000 kilowatts of photovoltaics will be put into operation.

State Grid Bortala Power Supply Company has established a new energy grid connection service team to provide full-cycle "one-stop" grid connection services for new energy field stations, take the initiative to connect with new energy enterprises, coordinate and solve key problems affecting grid connection, improve the quality of grid connection, and promote the acceleration of grid connection work of new energy projects.

In recent years, Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture has anchored the "dual carbon" goal, based on the advantages of "scenery" resource endowment, strengthening the development and utilization of clean energy, strengthening and excelling the energy industry, and injecting green momentum into the high-quality development of the local economy and society.

With the access of 300,000 kilowatts of photovoltaics, the new energy installed capacity of the Bortala Power Grid has reached 2.374 million kilowatts, accounting for more than 86% of the installed power supply, which is of great significance to promoting the transformation and development of energy and the consumption of new energy. It has greatly improved the peak power supply capacity of the Bortala power grid at night, and provided a strong support for the implementation of the "dual carbon" goal.

SOURCE State Grid Bortala Power Supply Company