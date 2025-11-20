Xinjiang Bortala: Chasing the Light - 'Sunflowers' Bloom in the Gobi Desert

BOLE, China, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the 100 MW heat storage solar thermal project coupled with 900 MW new energy PV project under State Grid Bortala Power Supply Company in Jinghe County, Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, Xinjiang, is in the final sprint towards full operation. This project utilizes molten salt tower technology for power generation and energy storage, providing up to 8 hours of storage capacity. Over 13,402 heliostats glisten in the sunlight, resembling a giant, luminous "sunflower" embedded in the Gobi desert.

Solar thermal power is a form of renewable energy generation that integrates both electricity production and energy storage. By combining the output characteristics of photovoltaic and solar thermal power, it can optimize the power supply structure, promote the transformation and upgrading of traditional power sources, enhance the level of clean energy utilization, and improve the operational security and stability of the power system.

Li Juan, Section Chief of the Method Planning Office, Power Dispatch and Control Center, State Grid Bortala Power Supply Company: During the construction of this project, we established a Party Member Pioneer Team for new energy grid connection services to provide one-stop quality services. This includes pre-connection debugging consultation, and post-connection technical support and training for new energy projects, ensuring the absorption and transmission of new energy. Upon completion, this project is expected to generate nearly 2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, saving approximately 920,000 tonnes of standard coal and reducing CO2 emissions by about 1.09 million tonnes.

The Gobi area in Bortala covers approximately 9,000 square kilometers. The project area enjoys over 2,800 hours of annual sunshine, making it rich in solar thermal resources. With the national "Dual Carbon" goals set, the local government, adhering to its "Ecological Foundation for the Prefecture" strategy and focusing on desertification control,is making full use of Gobi resources and promoting the construction of new energy bases tailored to local conditions.

Currently, the cumulative installed capacity of new energy in the region has reached 4,988.22 MW,accounting for more than92.5%of the total installed capacity. Since the 14th Five-Year Plan period began, 9 new energy projects have been cumulatively completed. Across the vast Gobi, the "blue sea of PV panels" and the "white forest" of wind turbines stretch and roll, providing new vitality for regional economic and social development.

