Boundless Cloud, Global Motion: X Star Scales Agentic AI with Google Cloud Collaboration

SINGAPORE, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- X Star has shared how its expanding work with Google Cloud is opening the door for its self-developed AI models and Agentic AI framework to reach a broader international audience. With access to high-performance cloud computing and scalable infrastructure, the company is refining how it puts its models into production, raising system throughput and bringing down operational costs across the markets it serves.

X Star together with Google Cloud, hosted Boundless Cloud, Global Motion, an executive roundtable on cloud intelligence, AI, and global growth.

For X Star, the collaboration sets a stronger technical base beneath its next generation of AI applications. It allows the company to deliver AI-powered solutions across financial services, automotive and intelligent marketing in a more stable, scalable and real-time way, supporting clients wherever they choose to operate.

Laying the Groundwork for Scalable Global Deployment

Serving customers across many international markets puts genuine pressure on infrastructure. Working with Google Cloud, X Star can improve model deployment efficiency, enhance throughput and optimise costs, three priorities that matter as the company scales. That base supports the dependable delivery of X Star's self-developed models and Agentic AI framework, giving clients in financial services, automotive and intelligent marketing the confidence that solutions will perform consistently at scale.

Advancing Agentic AI for Complex Business Workflows

X Star is exploring deeper integration with Google's Gemini models to enhance the capabilities of its AI agents, including reasoning, multimodal understanding, and task orchestration. The aim is to support complex, multi-step business processes with greater reliability and contextual understanding.

These enhanced agent capabilities are expected to further strengthen products such as Xport and other AI-driven solutions, enabling more intelligent interactions, faster decision-making, and more seamless workflow execution. The intention is for these systems to operate smoothly across the entire business journey, supporting clients from the first interaction through to the final outcome.

Building a Global AI Marketing and Customer Growth Ecosystem

X Star and Google Cloud are also looking at broader opportunities across the Google ecosystem, including potential synergies with Google Ads and related marketing technologies. The thinking is to pair X Star's AI-powered growth and conversion capabilities with Google's global advertising and distribution ecosystem.

For automotive and financial industry clients, that pairing is built to sharpen customer acquisition, strengthen conversion performance and shape more intelligent end-to-end marketing workflows. It also creates new opportunities for businesses looking to scale customer engagement and expand into global markets.

Looking Forward

The collaboration brings together X Star's self-developed AI models and deep industry focus with Google Cloud's computing infrastructure and ecosystem reach. As X Star continues to grow its presence in financial services, automotive and intelligent marketing, this partnership offers a dependable platform for delivering Agentic AI to clients around the world.

About X Star Technology

X Star Technology is a leading AI innovator in automotive finance. Headquartered in Singapore, with a presence across Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East, X Star partners with over 2,000 dealers, manufacturers and financial institutions. The company builds proprietary AI models and Agentic AI infrastructure, delivering AI-powered solutions across financial services, automotive and intelligent marketing. Its proprietary Agentic AI platform automates the full lending lifecycle, and products such as Xport are built to support long-horizon business processes through intelligent, context-aware and execution-oriented AI systems that drive smarter, faster and seamless mobility financing at scale.

SOURCE X Star