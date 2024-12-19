Bountiful Blessings by Orange Clove

SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate the year of abundance and togetherness this Chinese New Year with Orange Clove's presentation of Bountiful Blessings, crafted to tantalize taste buds with a spread of oriental delights. From our impressive lineup of Yushengs for grand Lohei gatherings, including the stunning Dragon Yusheng, to the vibrant 16-inch Rainbow Fruits Yusheng—a wholesome and colourful treat for all ages—there's something for everyone.

Photo: Dragon Yusheng Photo: Royal Dragon Yusheng

As the tradition goes, Chinese New Year is a cherished time for reunions and togetherness. No matter the size of your gathering, our menus are thoughtfully curated to fill your table with festive treasures and set the stage for an abundant year ahead.

A Dragon's Ensemble

Celebrate success, abundance, and prosperity with our spectacular Dragon Yushengs, a crowd-favourite for corporate events. Whether you opt for our pre-set designs or create a custom length to match your event size, these stunning centerpieces are perfect for tossing to a huat year ahead.

Bring your celebration to the next level with the one-of-a-kind Dragon Boat Yusheng, a stunning display of fresh, vibrant Yusheng ingredients presented on a majestic, custom-designed Dragon Boat. Not only does it promise to dazzle your guests, but its striking presentation is sure to become a favourite photospot for all!

Yusheng Galore

The Yusheng is the centerpiece of any Chinese New Year festivity, and when it's crafted by Orange Clove, it's sure to captivate.

Hosting a large group of esteemed guests? Make a lasting impression with the Royal Dragon Yusheng, designed to bring everyone together in a grand toss to prosperity.

Or maybe, you have a specific wish for the company? Consider customising a Roaring Fortune Yusheng with your choice of auspicious character. Whether it's 发 (Prosperity) or 顺 (Smooth Sailing), select the perfect blessing to usher in a year of good luck.

Chinese New Year Buffets

This festive season, indulge in a sumptuous spread with our Chinese New Year Buffets, thoughtfully curated to delight every palate and elevate your celebrations. Featuring highlights such as the aromatic Fragrant Taro Rice with Chinese Sausage & Mushrooms and the luxurious Truffle Roasted Duck with Truffle Hoisin Sauce, our menus celebrate the rich heritage of oriental flavours. For a modern twist, innovative creations like the Bejeweled Strawberry Chicken and Seafood Udon Noodles add an element of surprise to your reunion feasts.

For those celebrating or hosting gatherings from Chu Yi 初一 to Chu Wu初五, opt for our Bountiful Blessings, Great Prosperity, Prosperous Fortunes, or Nonya Treasures Buffets, specially available during these dates to complement the joyous spirit. Desire something different from the usual spread, the Nonya Treasures Buffet brings the bold and vibrant flavours of Peranakan cuisine to the table, offering a unique twist to traditional feasting- perfect for the adventurous!

No Chinese New Year celebration is complete without the Lucky Salmon Yusheng, a must-have for ushering in good fortune and huat for the year ahead. Available in different sizes, it's a hot pick for family reunions and festive gatherings.

Designed to impress, our customised Chinese New Year thematic setups are available as an add-on to your buffet order. This eye-catching addition is sure to set the perfect tone and leave everyone talking!

Chinese New Year Mini Buffets



Revel in the season of abundance with our Chinese New Year Mini Buffets, perfect for gatherings of 10 guests and up. Featuring three mini buffet menus, Blissful Harmony, Rolling Fortunes, and Nonya Flavours, these spreads offer a harmonious blend of flavours. Enjoy crowd-pleasers like Fortune Cantonese Noodles and Founder's Curry Chicken, alongside nostalgic favourites such as Sin Chow Mee Hoon and Crispy Spring Rolls, showcasing the cherished tastes of Lunar New Year.

Delivered in warmer bags and served in microwavable containers and self-heating trays, our mini buffets come complete with cutlery and everything you need for a hassle-free celebration. For those celebrating from Chu Yi初一 to Chu Wu初五, the Blissful Harmony menu is specially curated to bring extra cheer to these auspicious days. Blending tradition with innovation, our mini buffets are the perfect way to savour the joy of Chinese New Year.

Curate Your Own Festive Spread with New Year Flavours and DIY Sets & Platters

With over 38 a la carte festive side orders to choose from, Orange Clove's New Year Flavours offer the flexibility to curate your dream CNY feast. From traditional Chinese New Year favourites like Meats, Seafood, to Kuehs & Sweets, there's something for every gathering.

Create a tailored experience to feed an intimate group or an even larger crowd with our Happiness Grandeur DIY Sets & Platters, including the Nonya Kueh Pie Tee DIY Set, Auspicious Ang Ku Kueh Platter, Prosperity Fortune Platter, and Joyous Rojak DIY Set.

Bountiful Blessings from Orange Clove

Explore our CNY 2025 menus today! Visit our main site to learn more about our catering services.

About Orange Clove

Orange Clove was launched in 2008 to fill the market gap for corporate events that desire exquisite gastronomic fares. As the one-stop shop offering complete event management solutions from event conceptualisation to logistic setup and creative food catering, Orange Clove is the go-to caterer for corporate clients, especially multinational corporations.

As part of its brand extension strategy to capture a larger market share, Orange Clove also ventured into wedding planning, offering end-to-end solutions from venue sourcing to thematic setups and customised food menus for bridal couples. With an unwavering commitment to customer service, food quality and safety (first caterer to be awarded ISO 22000 for food safety management), it is no wonder that Orange Clove has bagged numerous awards and earned its pole position in Singapore.

