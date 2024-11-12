LIVE: 1st NOVEMBER 2024, 8AM It's a Wow Wild World Presented by Orange Clove

Savour the thrill of the season as you embark on a gastronomic adventure that will gift you a once-in-a-lifetime festive wonder.

No. 1 Events Caterer, Orange Clove proudly delivers a festive dining experience to elevate your celebrations. Impress every bon vivant with Orange Clove's exquisite Gourmet Platters, beautifully crafted with festive favourites to spark warmth at your holiday soirees.

Your go-to for celebrations of any size, Orange Clove offers an enticing range of options, including ready-to-serve Party Packs, Mini Buffets, and spectacular Christmas Buffet selections that are sure to impress.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Step right up and enter a vibrant wonderland, where laughter fills the air, and the scent of festive treats beckons you closer. Amidst a kaleidoscope of colours and the joyful sounds of celebration, you look up and realize — behold! You find yourself in a Wow Wild World, a place where whimsy and wonder collide, inviting you to celebrate the magic of Christmas like never before.



View our promotional clip via this link: https://youtu.be/KaxbGmRdoug

Buckle Up for a Wild Ride on a Gastronomic Adventure

Orange Clove Christmas Buffet Spread Orange Clove Christmas Wreath Splendour

In a dazzling world where the spirit of Christmas comes alive, Orange Clove invites you to experience our grand ensemble of culinary magic. Feast on a selection of beloved holiday classics reimagined with an exciting Asian twist or savour our innovative creations that will impress your esteemed guests. This is all you need to unlock a world brimming with fun and joy where every moment sparkles with delight.

Iconic Centrepieces for Party-picture Perfect Moments

Take your guests through a colourful wonderland, drawing them in with aromas wafting from our stunning selection of platters. Each bite takes them on a gastronomic adventure—from zesty delights that excite the palate to luxuriously caramelized creations that satisfy the soul. Orange Clove's exquisite Gourmet Platters are back, and they're ready to ignite splendour at your celebrations.

At the heart of our offerings lies the coveted 28-inch Christmas Wreath Splendour, a showstopper that promises to be the centrepiece of your festivities. This extraordinary platter unfolds like a treasure trove of flavours, showcasing a medley of marbled pastrami, succulent ham, and a variety of cheeses that dance between mild and bold. Accompanied by a refreshing assortment of fruits and the satisfying crunch of crackers and crostini, it's a feast for the senses. Whether you're a passionate meat lover, a seafood aficionado, or a devoted cheese enthusiast, our thoughtfully curated platters offer something special for every type of event.

Taste a sea of flavours with the Gifts of the Sea Cold Platter, featuring an enticing selection of crayfish, prawns, scallops, black mussels, and snapper ceviche, complemented by Thai green chilli, cocktail sauce, and Thousand Island dressing.

Enjoy grilled delicacies? The recrafted Lush Grill Medley is sure to impress, loaded with a Holiday Sausage Platter, Classic Roast Grain-fed Beef Tenderloin, Furikake-crusted Whole Salmon Fillet, and Festive Vegetables, along with the delightful new addition, Elf's Jolly Pie, made with purple sweet potato, minced mushrooms, truffle, garlic, and enveloped in flaky filo pastry.

Completing your gathering in style, the Epicurean Cheese & Charcuterie Platter offers an exquisite selection perfect for sharing among 8 to 10 guests.

Ready to Feast on a Carnival of Flavours?

A warm welcome to our magical carnival realm, where every bite promises a wild delight! Our buffet menus, designed to enchant 30 guests and beyond, are a whirlwind of flavours and colours, each spread offering its own unique charm. 5 distinct buffet spreads await: Funfair Fiesta, Circus Splendour, Grandstand Gala, Ringmaster's Revelry and Carnival Showstopper.

Crafted with love and creativity by Chef William Kong and his talented team, each dish encompasses a playful blend of festive flavours and daring new notes, our menus are bound to leave everyone grinning from ear to ear.

From appetisers all the way to desserts, get ready for an adventure that's sure to add a splash of excitement and a sprinkle of joy to your gatherings.

All You Need is Only Orange Clove

Take your Christmas celebrations to new heights with the extravagant Carnival Wonderland buffet thematic setup, providing a vibrant backdrop for a truly spectacular experience in the Wow Wild World we've curated just for you. With Orange Clove, bask in the joy of being the perfect host and savour every moment of your event.

Unbox the Magic at Cozy Corporate Events and Social Gatherings

To spark a taste of holiday wonder, our Bejeweled Parade Mini Buffet is like unwrapping a gift at a carnival, designed to charm 15 guests or more without the need for a full buffet setup! A celebration of international cuisine infused with our signature Asian flair, indulge in the new Mango Berry Fruit Salad with Mango Pomelo Dressing, alongside the ever-popular Charcoal Fried Chicken with Dragon Fruit Dip, and the savoury Wok-fried Udon Noodles with Thai Chilli Basil Vegan Meat for a hearty indulgence.

Looking for local flavours that cater to every taste? Dive into our Classic Christmas Mini Buffets – Juggler's Joy and Showman's Selection, featuring vibrant spreads of crowd-favourites and traditional Christmas dishes. Guaranteed to delight both the young and the young-at-heart!

For more intimate festivities, our Joyride Fun Pack offers a big burst of carnival cheer for 8-10 guests. With a diverse selection of dishes, this menu guarantees that even the smallest parties are filled with fun and flair!

Imagine receiving your holiday feast in microwavable containers, complete with our HeatPro self-heating trays, delivered in a handy warmer bag right to your doorstep! With every dish staying warm and inviting, all you need to do is focus on the joy of your celebrations.

Curate Your Feast with Festive Indulgence

With over 18 delectable dishes at your fingertips, Orange Clove's Festive Indulgence menu sets the stage for a memorable culinary experience. Choose from a selection of timeless Christmas classics and exciting crowd-pleasers perfect for sharing, allowing you to design your dream feast. Indulge your guests with the newly launched Christmas Pasta & Fruits Salad or invite warmth and togetherness with the comforting Creamy Laksa Seafood Boil.



Place Your Order Early and Take Advantage of Our Early Bird Special!

Order before 6th December 2024 to delight in complimentary (limited to the first 200 redemptions):

Petite Luscious Chocolate Ganache Logcake (500g) (worth $46.80 ) with order of any Christmas Mini Buffet Menu

) with order of any Christmas Mini Buffet Menu OR Luscious Chocolate Ganache Logcake (800g) (worth $58.80 ) with order of any Christmas Buffet Menu

See full terms & conditions for promotional details and menu availability period.

https://www.orangeclove.com.sg/terms-conditions/

Let the Celebrations Begin! Explore our Christmas official site via https://www.orangeclove.com.sg/christmas-catering/ today!

Menu PDFs can be found in the following links:

Full Brochure: https://www.orangeclove.com.sg/app/uploads/2024/11/FULL_BROCHURE_OC_xmas2024_20241108.pdf Buffet Menus: https://www.orangeclove.com.sg/app/uploads/2024/11/BUFFET_OC_xmas2024_20241101.pdf Mini Buffet Menus: https://www.orangeclove.com.sg/app/uploads/2024/11/MINI-BUFFET_OC_xmas2024-1.pdf

About Orange Clove

Orange Clove was launched in 2008 to fill the market gap for corporate events that desire exquisite gastronomic fares. As the one-stop shop offering complete event management solutions from event conceptualisation to logistic setup and creative food catering, Orange Clove is the go-to caterer for corporate clients, especially multinational corporations.

As part of its brand extension strategy to capture a larger market share, Orange Clove also ventured into wedding planning, offering end-to-end solutions from venue sourcing to thematic setups and customised food menus for bridal couples. With an unwavering commitment to customer service, food quality and safety (first caterer to be awarded ISO 22000 for food safety management), it is no wonder that Orange Clove has bagged numerous awards and earned its pole position in Singapore.

Find out more at: https://www.orangeclove.com.sg/about-orange-clove/

SOURCE Orange Clove