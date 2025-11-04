Bounty of Fukushima Products Arrives in Taiwan: "Fukushima Products Fair" to Be Held as Satellite Event of Autumn Japan Exhibition

FUKUSHIMA, Japan, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fukushima Prefecture will hold a six-day "Fukushima Products Fair" from November 12 (Wednesday) to November 17 (Monday), 2025, as a satellite event of the Autumn Japan Exhibition at the Hanshin Arena Shopping Plaza in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan region.

Fukushima is a vast prefecture producing a wide variety of high-quality agricultural, forestry, and fishery products, as well as sake, tailored to the different climates and natural features of its three regions. Among these is the peach, for which Fukushima boasts Japan's second-largest production volume* and, thanks to the skill of its producers, is known for intense sweetness and firm texture. A diverse array of peach varieties is cultivated, including the key "Akatsuki" variety.

At the fair, jellies and juices made with Fukushima peaches, candied young peaches, and other popular sweets and drinks will be on sale. Additionally, many of Fukushima's famous products will be available, including apple juice, sake, yuzu liqueur, and Kitakata ramen, one of Japan's most popular ramen styles. Visitors will enjoy the authentic flavors and culture of Fukushima.

Fair image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108861/202510217481/_prw_PI1fl_19hMwzk1.jpg

As a related project, a video has been released which features popular YouTuber Matsui visiting Fukushima Prefecture. Among other things, he introduces the prefecture's natural abundance and food culture and talks with local growers and producers. Through this video, viewers can experience the charms of Fukushima.

Watch the video: https://youtu.be/arL6YUcnYCY?si=rZkXZffwxyVmnwhG

The Fukushima Product Fair is an initiative aimed at giving people in Taiwan an opportunity to experience Fukushima's food and culture and, thereby, broadly communicate the prefecture's appeal. The prefecture hopes they will not miss this chance to experience the flavors that Fukushima is proud of and the passion of the people who make them.

Event Overview

Event name: Autumn Japan Exhibition Fukushima Products Fair

Event period: November 12 (Wednesday) to 17 (Monday), 2025

Venue: Hanshin Arena Shopping Plaza Basement 1 POP UP STAGE

Address: No. 777, Bo-ai 2nd Rd., Zuoying Dist., Kaohsiung City, Taiwan

