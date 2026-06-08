Boutiqaat Positioned for a New Era of Expansion Following Reported IPO Plans

HAWALLY, Kuwait, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Bloomberg coverage on the 2nd of June, Goldman Sachs is working with Boutiqaat on preparations for a potential listing that could take place as early as the first quarter of 2027. The news offering could value the company at more than US$1 billion, positioning it among the largest private-sector listings in Kuwait's history.

Over the years, Boutiqaat has evolved into a premier destination for discerning consumers across the Middle East, offering a comprehensive portfolio of beauty, fragrance, fashion, and lifestyle products for women, men, and children. The company's sustained success reflects its ability to establish strategic partnerships with globally recognized brands across Europe, North America, and Asia, while consistently introducing innovative retail concepts and experiences that resonate with regional consumers. This approach has enabled Boutiqaat to build a trusted platform that delivers authenticity, quality, and exceptional customer service to a growing base of loyal customers throughout the region.

A cornerstone of Boutiqaat's expansion strategy is Korea Town by Boutiqaat, a pioneering retail destination dedicated to Korean beauty and lifestyle products. This strategic initiative positions the company at the heart of one of the world's fastest-growing and most influential beauty markets, creating a distinctive competitive advantage in the regional retail landscape.

Korea Town by Boutiqaat continues to unlock new opportunities for collaboration with leading Korean brands and manufacturers, strengthening Boutiqaat's presence within the global K-beauty ecosystem. Through this platform, the company is building a powerful network for long-term growth, innovation, and cross-border business development that extends beyond traditional retail boundaries.

The success of Korea Town by Boutiqaat demonstrates the company's ability to identify and capitalize on emerging market trends while creating unique value propositions that differentiate it from competitors. As Korean beauty and lifestyle products continue to gain popularity worldwide, Boutiqaat's early investment in this sector positions the company to capture substantial growth opportunities in the coming years.

A public listing by Boutiqaat would represent a landmark moment for Kuwait's private sector, demonstrating the country's growing attractiveness to international investors and its potential as a hub for high-growth, consumer-driven businesses. The move would also highlight the maturity and sophistication of the regional retail and e-commerce sector, which has experienced significant transformation and expansion in recent years.

A successful IPO would underscore Kuwait's position as a promising destination for innovative companies seeking access to capital markets while maintaining strong operational foundations in the region. It would also reflect the confidence of international financial institutions in the strength and potential of Kuwait's business environment.

The company remains committed to its long-term vision of regional and international expansion while continuing to evaluate strategic opportunities that align with its growth objectives and stakeholder interests. Boutiqaat's leadership team continues to focus on operational excellence, customer satisfaction, and sustainable growth as the company prepares for its next chapter.

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SOURCE Boutiqaat