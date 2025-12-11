Bowtie Announces New Headquarters - "Bowtie Life Insurance Tower"

HONG KONG, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bowtie, Hong Kong's first virtual insurer[1], announces the strategic relocation of its headquarters to 68 Johnston Road, Wan Chai. Effective 1 February 2026, the building will be officially renamed "Bowtie Life Insurance Tower" ("Bowtie Tower"). Located in a prime and highly visible district, this milestone marks Bowtie's growth from a home-grown startup into Hong Kong's leading digital insurer, reaffirming its long-term commitment to the city.

To support its continuous business growth, Bowtie has signed a five‑year lease spanning seven floors. The street‑level branded coffee shop is set to open soon; while the customer service centre on the second floor and the five office floors are already in operation.

"Having a building named after our brand is not only encouraging news for the team, but also a strategic branding milestone," said Fred Ngan, Co-Founder of Bowtie. "By combining branding assets such as building naming rights, prominent exterior signage, YouTube production areas, and a branded coffee shop, we are bringing our digital presence into the physical world. We believe this holistic approach to brand storytelling and visibility builds trust far more effectively than conventional advertising."

Although Bowtie operates as a digital‑native insurer, its service philosophy is deeply rooted in human connection. The new customer service centre is designed to bridge the digital divide by offering face-to-face consultations, ensuring that high-quality support is accessible to everyone—regardless of tech proficiency. Together with the branded coffee shop, these spaces will serve as a tangible expression of Bowtie's brand statement: "We're Here To Help, Not To Sell."

Bowtie's new headquarters also embodies its hybrid work culture with flexibility and autonomy. Apart from the designated zones for essential operational teams, the office features flexible, shared seating to encourage agile collaboration, creativity, and experimentation.

"We position the workplace as a studio for collaboration rather than a place for routine administration," said Michael Chan, CEO and Co-Founder of Bowtie. "Our new headquarters is designed for teams to come together, innovate and solve complex challenges. This result-driven culture is key to staying competitive and attracting top talent who are inspired by our mission to 'Make Insurance Good Again.'"

Customers seeking in-person support are welcomed to schedule an appointment via Bowtie's hotline at 3008 8123. Additionally, Bowtie's branded coffee shop "Bow Coffee" will be launched in February 2026, serving as a vibrant place to welcome policyholders and the Wan Chai communities.

[1]Bowtie Life Insurance Company Limited is Hong Kong's very first virtual insurer authorized by the Insurance Authority under the fast track pilot scheme.



About Bowtie

Bowtie Life Insurance Company Limited is an authorized life insurance company and Hong Kong's very first virtual insurer authorized by the Insurance Authority under the fast track pilot scheme. Its vision is to bridge the health protection gap and transform the way people access healthcare in Asia. Through digital technology, Bowtie makes health insurance more affordable and accessible for individuals and small-medium enterprises.

To date, Bowtie has raised over HK$1.0 billion from Sun Life Financial and Mitsui & Co., providing more than HK$100 billion in protection amount to families. Learn more at www.bowtie.com.hk.

