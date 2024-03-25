BOYA Unleashes BOYAMIC: Revolutionizing Content Creation with 3-in-1 Brilliance and On-Board Recording Power

SHENZHEN, China, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BOYA, a prominent audio technology company, is introducing its latest innovation BOYAMIC, an all-in-one wireless microphone with on-board recording, redefining versatility and performance. BOYAMIC is not just a wireless microphone – it's a comprehensive solution that combines compatibility, on-board recording, and studio-quality sound. Elevate your audio game with BOYAMIC, the go-to choice for content creators who demand the best in performance and versatility.

8GB Memory Supports 15-Hour On-Board Recording

BOYAMIC:All-in-one wireless mic with on-board recording

BOYAMIC elevates your recording capabilities with an impressive 8GB onboard memory. Each BOYAMIC transmitter comes equipped with a generous storage capacity, supporting up to 15 hours of on-board recording. Bid farewell to worries about audio frame drops and losses – the BOYAMIC is designed to capture every moment with precision, delivering a flawless audio performance that enhances your creative endeavors.

Studio-Quality Sound with Enhanced Audio Details

Setting a new standard for audio excellence, BOYAMIC boasts studio-quality sound with enhanced audio details. Featuring a 48kHz sampling rate, 24-bit bit depth, 90 dB signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), and a maximum sound pressure level (SPL) of 120 dB, it ensures clarity, richness, and unparalleled precision. Whether you're capturing interviews, recording podcasts, or shooting cinematic sequences, the BOYAMIC's performance characteristics create a fresh benchmark for audio quality, making your content stand out with professional-grade sound.

3-in-1 Brilliance for Effortless Compatibility

BOYAMIC boasts 3-in-1 brilliance, offering effortless compatibility with nearly all shooting devices. This all-encompassing solution ensures a seamless experience for content creators by consolidating essential components into one versatile package. With BOYAMIC, enjoy the convenience of a diverse, scene-ready tool – it's like having three powerful devices neatly packed into one box, ready to elevate your content creation journey.

To sum up, BOYA's innovative BOYAMIC stands as a testament to the company's commitment to audio excellence. Offering 3-in-1 brilliance for seamless compatibility, 8GB memory for extensive on-board recording, and studio-quality sound with unmatched details, BOYAMIC is a complete solution for creators seeking peak performance. Elevate your audio endeavors with BOYAMIC, making your content stand out with professional-grade sound.

About BOYA

Over the past thirteen years, BOYA has focused on creating high-quality audio products that meet user needs. Years of continuous cultivation and innovation in the field of audio technology have made BOYA microphones a benchmark in the industry. For more information, please visit https://www.boya-mic.com

Contact Information

Diana Wu

Sales Director

[email protected]

SOURCE BOYA