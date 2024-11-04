Branch Unveils The State of Mobile App Marketing 2025 Report With Key Insights for Southeast Asian Marketers

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Branch, the leading linking and measurement partner for growth-focused teams, in collaboration with Martechvibe, is excited to announce the release of its latest report, The State of Mobile App Marketing 2025: Unlocking Mobile Growth Strategies for Southeast Asia Marketers. This comprehensive study offers valuable insights into the mobile marketing landscape in Southeast Asia, highlighting trends, challenges and emerging strategies for mobile growth.

"The future of mobile app marketing in Southeast Asia is brimming with potential," said Vidhur Bhagat, Regional Vice President of Branch for APAC. "As mobile usage continues to surge, businesses are honing their strategies to create personalized, secure and data-driven user experiences. This report highlights the need for marketers to focus on re-engagement, privacy and accurate attribution to stay ahead."

The report is based on a survey of over 180 industry leaders in finance, retail, hospitality, and healthcare sectors from countries including Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Thailand. It uncovers how businesses are leveraging mobile apps to drive customer engagement, retention and long-term success.

Key Findings

Attribution tools are in high demand, but accuracy matters: 74% of app marketers can now track user engagement metrics in real-time, yet 48% of respondents said accurate attribution is a top mobile app growth challenge.

74% of app marketers can now track user engagement metrics in real-time, yet 48% of respondents said accurate attribution is a top mobile app growth challenge. Influencer marketing reigns supreme: 76% of respondents use influencers to acquire new users, with 65% acknowledging the effectiveness of this strategy for driving higher engagement and retention.

76% of respondents use influencers to acquire new users, with 65% acknowledging the effectiveness of this strategy for driving higher engagement and retention. Ad fraud and security take center stage: 51% of businesses plan to add ad fraud detection tools to their tech stacks, and 76% are prioritizing mobile security and privacy tools as they face increasing challenges around data protection.

51% of businesses plan to add ad fraud detection tools to their tech stacks, and 76% are prioritizing mobile security and privacy tools as they face increasing challenges around data protection. Key investment areas: 55% of businesses are focused on adding mobile ad optimization tools as the demand for greater personalization grows, while 76% see the integration of privacy-focused solutions as crucial to their future strategies.

Download the Full Report

For a deep dive into the trends shaping mobile marketing in 2025 and beyond, download The State of Mobile App Marketing 2025: Unlocking Mobile Growth Strategies for Southeast Asia Marketers report .

About Branch

Branch is the linking and measurement partner for growth-focused teams, trusted to maximize the value of their evolving digital strategies. World-class brands like Instacart, Western Union, NBCUniversal, ZocDoc and Sephora rely on Branch to acquire users, retain customers and drive more conversions. Learn more at www.branch.io .

About Martechvibe

Martechvibe is a leading global digital magazine and trusted authority on marketing technology and customer experience. As the go-to resource for enterprises, marketers, CX professionals and brands, Martechvibe provides critical insights into the evolving adoption of martech and CX solutions that help leaders make informed decisions. Learn more at https://martechvibe.com .

