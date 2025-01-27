Brand Finance Global 500: Trip.com Group Recognised Among the World's Best, Only Asian Travel Services Provider to Rank

SINGAPORE, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group, the only Asian travel services company on the prestigious Brand Finance Global 500 list for 2025 has reached a historic milestone in its global journey. This marks its first appearance on the list since its rebranding in 2019, underscoring its growing influence worldwide. The company also secured the third place in online travel services, solidifying its leadership in the travel sector.

The Brand Finance Global 500 report, published by valuation consultancy Brand Finance, celebrates Trip.com Group's innovative achievements and strong brand growth. Its progress is fuelled by cutting-edge AI-powered solutions and an unwavering commitment to customer service excellence. By integrating artificial intelligence into its offerings, the company provides travellers with smarter, more personalised options that enhance their experiences.

Among its flagship tools is TripGenie, an AI assistant that delivers tailored travel recommendations, significantly reducing decision-making time for users. Other tools, such as Trip.Best, Trip.Trends, and Trip.Deals, offer travellers top-rated, trending and value-for-money offerings at a glance. Meanwhile, the recently launched Trip.Gourmet, the Group's culinary arm, elevates the travel experience with an AI-powered food ranking guide, making culinary exploration an integral part of any journey.

In the Leisure & Tourism category, Trip.com Group ranks 5th overall and 3rd in online travel services, reflecting its robust industry presence. The company has made a remarkable leap from 550th in 2024 to 452nd in 2025 on the Brand Finance Global 500 list. Its brand value has reached an all-time high of 5,399 million USD, representing a significant increase of 23.34% from the previous year's value of 4,378 million USD.

The Brand Finance Global 500 list spans industries including Banking, Retail, Media, Electronics, Internet & Software, Telecoms, Automobiles, Insurance and more. This year, Apple leads the rankings with a brand value of USD 574.5 billion, followed by Microsoft (USD 461.1 billion), Google (USD 413.0 billion), and Amazon (USD 356.4 billion). Trip.com Group's inclusion emphasises its exceptional growth and influence in a diverse and challenging landscape.

Globally, the top five countries by brand value in the Brand Finance Global 500 for 2025 are the United States (52.9%), China (15%), Germany (5.8%), Japan (5.1%), and France (4.4%). This distribution underscores the dynamic growth of Asian brands and amplifies the significance of Trip.com Group's achievement as a leader in Asian travel services.

Brand Finance, a respected independent consultancy based in London, specialises in brand valuation and analysis. It ranks the world's 500 most valuable brands by calculating brand value in US dollars, using a methodology based on the hypothetical license fees a company would pay if it did not own its brand. This approach highlights Brand Finance's credibility in assessing global brand value.

This recognition reflects Trip.com Group's progress in making travel more accessible and convenient for everyone. Staying true to its mission of enhancing customer experiences, the company remains committed to delivering innovations that shape the future of travel on a global scale.

SOURCE Trip.com Group