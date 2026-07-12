BRANDED RESIDENCES IN VIET NAM: FROM MARKET MOMENTUM TO LONG-TERM GROWTH

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Branded residences are playing an increasingly prominent role in Viet Nam's premium property market. As international hospitality brands expand their presence and high-net-worth buyers seek long-term value, service quality, and lifestyle differentiation, the segment continues to grow in both scale and sophistication.

Source: Branded Residences & Ultra-Luxury Summit 2026

While location and capital appreciation were once the primary considerations for buyers, today's affluent purchasers are placing greater emphasis on amenities, brand affiliation, lifestyle experience and service standards. This shift reflects the growing maturity of Viet Nam's real estate market and is positioning the country as a leading destination for luxury real estate investment in Asia Pacific's next growth cycle.

Viet Nam's branded residence market is accelerating

According to Savills Hotels research, an increasing number of branded residence developments are being launched in partnership with international hospitality operators, including Marriott International, IHG, and Hyatt. These projects account for 60% of the future development pipeline, compared with just 28% of existing branded residence supply.

This shift highlights the growing influence of global operators within the sector and reflects changing development patterns, with new projects increasingly concentrated in major urban markets such as HCMC, Ha Noi, and Da Nang rather than traditional resort destinations.

Alongside established hospitality developers, several local residential developers are also considering branded residences as a new approach to the premium segment. According to Mauro Gasparotti, Senior Director, Southeast Asia, Savills Hotels, and Founder of WeHub, "The global ultra-luxury residential sector is being reshaped by a larger and increasingly mobile wealth base, with the global UHNWI population projected to increase by 29% between 2021 and 2026. At the same time, branded residences have evolved from a niche segment into a mainstream luxury product, with more than 220 new projects currently under development worldwide.

Viet Nam is also on a strong UHNWI growth trajectory, reflecting the country's expanding wealth base and rising appeal as a destination for luxury residential, branded residences, and wellness-led real estate. The market is expected to add 40 branded residence projects to its planning and development pipeline, underscoring the sector's growing momentum and long-term potential."

Commenting on the shift in buyer preferences, Uyen Nguyen, Associate Director, Savills Hotels, said, "Luxury residential demand is being reshaped by the rise of globally mobile, multi-generational buyers. For the first time, developers must design homes and communities that cater to children, young professionals, families, ageing parents, and long-stay guests within the same project. The transformation to product strategies with amenities no longer viewed as a secondary feature but as a core value driver supporting wellness, work, family life, security, community, and ageing in place. Meanwhile, buyers in the premium and luxury segments are showing renewed demand for larger residences, more flexible layouts, additional bedrooms, dedicated studies, family-focused spaces, and solutions that accommodate multi-generational living."

Where Growth Meets Opportunity

Compared with Thailand, Viet Nam's branded residence market remains at a relatively early stage of development. However, several structural factors are supporting the sector's long-term potential.

Industry experts highlight several drivers behind this outlook, including the expansion of the country's affluent and ultra-high-net-worth population, the continued recovery of international tourism, and ongoing investment in transport infrastructure.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to see a growing number of developments launched in partnership with international brands, particularly across major urban centres and established resort destinations. At the same time, pricing within the segment is increasingly reflecting the value of brand affiliation, professional management, and service standards. While branded residences in Viet Nam continue to command a premium, the market is still developing its pricing benchmarks compared with more mature destinations across the region.

According to Gasparotti, "Ultra-luxury real estate is no longer defined solely by location, design, or price, but by its ability to preserve wealth, support global mobility, and deliver a highly curated lifestyle. Branded residences continue to command premiums through stronger service standards, brand trust, and operational quality, while wellness real estate is increasingly becoming a core value driver.

In some cases, meaningful wellness integration can support higher added value compared with comparable projects, reinforcing the view that the next generation of luxury projects must seamlessly combine hospitality, wellness, design, services, and global credibility into one complete living experience."

Lifestyle Brands Drive the Next Phase of Branded Residences

The branded residence market is evolving beyond its traditional hospitality roots, as luxury brands increasingly expand into residential real estate.

Fashion, automotive, and interior design houses such as Versace Home, Bentley Home, Bugatti Home, Dolce & Gabbana Casa, Trussardi Casa, Fendi Casa, and Ralph Lauren Home are partnering with developers to create highly differentiated residential offerings.

These collaborations often extend beyond brand affiliation. Through involvement in design direction, material selection, finishing specifications, and resident services, lifestyle brands help create distinctive living environments that resonate with affluent buyers seeking both exclusivity and brand-driven experiences.

Connecting Viet Nam's Luxury Real Estate Market with Global Perspectives

The Branded Residences & Ultra-Luxury Summit 2026 brought together developers, hospitality operators, consultants, designers, and investors to exchange perspectives on development strategies, buyer expectations, and international best practices.

By fostering dialogue between local and global stakeholders, the Summit underscored the importance of collaboration, innovation, and expertise in shaping the next phase of growth for the branded residence and ultra-luxury residential sectors.

Branded Residences & Ultra-Luxury Summit 2026 co-hosted by Vietceramics and Savills Hotels, in partnership with Cairncross Martin, Thirdhome and Huawei Digital Power Vietnam, supported by QUO, Delivering Asia, WATG, Marriott International, Minor Hotels, Hoa Nam and other leading partners.

For press inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact: [email protected].

Vision Asia Pacific is a registered company which owns WeHub and organizes multiple event series, including the MTE conference and the HoSkar Night networking event, serving the real estate and hospitality industries across Asia.

PR Newswire is the Official Media Partner of Branded Residences & Ultra-Luxury Summit 2026.

Thi Cao

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SOURCE VISION ASIA PACIFIC LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY