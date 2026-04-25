HoSkar Night Bangkok 2026: Asia's Premier Real Estate & Hospitality Networking & Seminar Event Returns on 21 May

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Southeast Asia's real estate and hospitality sectors face increasing pressure, despite the tremendous growth in recent years, the current environment is beginning to challenge hotel and resort occupancy levels and room rates. In response, property owners and operators are required to adapt, refining their strategies and evolving their business models. Several key industry experts, General Managers and owners will once again gather in Bangkok at HoSkar Night Bangkok 2026 taking place on 21 May at Dusit Thani Bangkok, to discuss current and future market conditions.

Mr. Mauro Gasparotti speaking at Developers & Owners Summit - HoSkar Night Bangkok 2025. Source: WeHub

The event will bring together a curated community of developers, hotel owners, operators, and designers from across the region for an evening that combines strategic insight with high-impact networking.

Organized by WeHub, HoSkar Night is one of the region's most vibrant networking platforms in hospitality and real estate, bringing together influential industry leaders through curated seminars and networking. Designed to foster meaningful dialogue and long-term collaborations, HoSkar Night has become a dynamic forum shaping the future of the industry across Asia.

Developers & Owners Summit: Experiential Hospitality in Focus

This year's program introduces the Developers & Owners Summit, centered on the theme of"Experiential Hospitality, What is going on out there?"- reflecting the industry's shift toward experience-driven development and operations.

Featuring leading voices from Savills Hotels, STR CoStar, Kora Beach Resort Phuket, KROMO Bangkok – Curio Collection By Hilton, ASAI Hotels, The Standard Hua Hin, The Langham – Custom House Bangkok, Dusit Thani Bangkok, and InterContinental Khao Yai, the summit will provide insights into global, regional, and local market dynamics. It will also explore how technology and innovation are reshaping end-to-end guest experiences, alongside real-world strategies and behind-the-scenes perspectives from leading hotel operators on delivering differentiated and memorable guest journeys.

HoSkar Night Networking Session

Following the seminar, attendees will be invited to an evening networking session. Designed to encourage meaningful dialogue and facilitate valuable business connections, HoSkar Night offers an intimate and sophisticated setting for industry peers to engage, exchange ideas, and explore potential collaborations.

Participation and Registration

Due to limited capacity, we will be implementing a "First-register, first-served" policy, with priority given to selected categories. Entry is exclusively granted with the confirmation email from the WeHub Team. Inquire now to join the HoSkar Night in Bangkok on 21 May: https://hoskarnight.com/registration-bangkok/

Strategic Partners and Supporters

HoSkar Night Bangkok 2026 is co-hosted with SALTO and supported by a distinguished network of partners, including Technal, Kohler, Dusit Hotels & Resorts, Zennio and Savills Hotels.

Regional Event Series 2026

Following Bangkok, HoSkar Night will continue its Asia-Pacific series in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and Manila. Click here for the full calendar.

For press inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact: [email protected].

Vision Asia Pacific is a registered company which owns WeHub and organizes multiple event series, including the MTE conference and the HoSkar Night networking event, serving the real estate and hospitality industries across Asia.

PR Newswire is the Official Media Partner of HoSkar Night Bangkok 2026.

Thi Cao

[email protected]

+84-0936501230

SOURCE VISION ASIA PACIFIC LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY