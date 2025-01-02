Breaking Barriers and Building Futures: HR Asia's Best Companies to Work for in 2024 Malaysia Announced

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Asia, the leading publication in the human resources industry, announces the winners of its prestigious HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024. This year, a total of 66 outstanding Malaysian companies have been recognized for their exemplary HR practices, showcasing their commitment to fostering a vibrant and diverse workplace environment.

Congratulations to the winners of the 2024 Malaysia HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia

Under the theme of "The Definitive Z Choice", the winners reflect the challenges and opportunities presented by the influx of Gen-Z or Zoomer, creating a multi-generational workforce. These companies have not only demonstrated exceptional prowess in hiring and retaining young talent, but also in creating a workplace culture that values diversity, collaboration, and continuous innovation setting a benchmark for others in the industry.

The surge in nominations underscores the growing prominence of workplace excellence in the region with 290 companies competing for recognition, showcasing a keen desire to stand out as leaders in employee satisfaction, welfare, and development. 19,900 survey participants shared their invaluable insights and experiences, providing a comprehensive overview of the workplace landscape in Malaysia. Their contributions not only reflect a deep-rooted commitment to enhancing workplace environments but also highlight the significance of employee voice in shaping organisational culture and practices.

"With an ever-growing number of Zoomers entering the workforce, there comes a number of challenges for human resources," said William Ng, group publisher of HR Asia. "The life experiences and expectations of the younger generation are entirely different from the previous generations, potentially creating discord in the workplace. It is good to see that a larger number of organisations in Malaysia are actively mitigating potential issues and recording higher employee satisfaction by championing inclusivity along with actively listening to their needs."

2024 sees a new category HR Asia Sustainable Workplace Awards being introduced to reflect the organisation's unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable business practices. The HR Asia Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards seek to recognise organisations that have made significant strides towards creating diverse and inclusive workplaces. In turn, The HR Asia Most Caring Company Awards recognise organisations that have demonstrated exceptional care for their employees, particularly during difficult times.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 - Malaysia award winners have shown an unwavering dedication to employee satisfaction, welfare, and development. These organisations have set the standard for others to follow by fostering a positive work environment that promotes growth and excellence.

The highlight of this year's event was the recognition of the Platinum winner, who have achieved an exemplary feat by maintaining their status as consecutive winners for an impressive 10 years. Arvato Systems Malaysia Sdn Bhd embodies a steadfast commitment to nurturing an exceptional workplace culture.

The awards ceremony also celebrated the achievements of the 14 Gold winners, each of whom has received the awards for five consecutive years or more. The distinguished Gold winners for HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 - Malaysia are The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA & CIMA), BAT Digital Business Solutions Kuala Lumpur, Coach Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Cuckoo International (Mal) Berhad, Evonik Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Great Eastern Life Assurance (Malaysia) Berhad, Johnson & Johnson Sdn Bhd, Kerry Malaysia, Kone Elevator (M) Sdn Bhd, Malayan Flour Mills Berhad, Manulife Insurance Berhad, Qi Group, Startek Malaysia, and Telekom Malaysia.

HR Asia proudly announces the launch of the HR Asia Happiest Workplace Certification, a new recognition that distinguishes companies across Asia for their success in fostering positive, supportive, and rewarding work environments. This certification recognises organisations that put employee well-being first and cultivate cultures of joy, engagement, and productivity. The certifications are determined using HR Asia's proprietary TEAM survey technology, which gathers actual employee feedback.

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau SAR, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan region, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam, making this the largest recognition program and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2024 IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

Accenture Arvato Systems Malaysia Sdn Bhd The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA & CIMA) BAT Digital Business Solutions Kuala Lumpur Baxter Healthcare ( Malaysia ) Sdn Bhd BE International Marketing Sdn Bhd Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad Carro Ceva Logistics (M) Sdn Bhd Chin Hin Group Berhad City Facilities Management Sdn Bhd Coach Malaysia Sdn Bhd Cuckoo International (Mal) Berhad Danone Specialized Nutrition (M) Sdn Bhd Edwards Lifesciences Evonik Malaysia Sdn Bhd Federal Express Services (M) Sdn Bhd Fonterra Brands Malaysia GN Resound( Malaysia ) Sdn Bhd Great Eastern Life Assurance ( Malaysia ) Berhad Habib Group Huawei Technologies ( Malaysia ) Sdn Bhd IDS Medical Systems (M) Sdn. Bhd. IOI Corporation Berhad IOI Properties Group Island Hospital Johnson & Johnson Sdn Bhd Kerry Malaysia Keysight Technologies Malaysia Sdn Bhd Kimberly-Clark Malaysia Kone Elevator (M) Sdn Bhd KPJ Healthcare Liberty General Insurance Berhad Malayan Flour Mills Berhad Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission Mamee-Double Decker Group Manulife Insurance Berhad Mattel Continental Asia Merck Sharp & Dohme ( Malaysia ) Sdn Bhd Motorola Solutions Malaysia NXP Malaysia Omnicom Media Group Malaysia Ørsted Malaysia Owen Mumford Sdn Bhd Payments Network Malaysia (Paynet) Pepsico ( Malaysia ) Sdn Bhd Plexus Manufacturing Sdn Bhd PPG Coatings ( Malaysia ) Sdn.Bhd. Qi Group Sandoz Products Malaysia Sdn Bhd Sarawak Energy SCP Property Services Sdn Bhd Startek Malaysia Swift Support Services Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. Swisslog Malaysia Sdn Bhd Telekom Malaysia Toyo Tyre Sales And Marketing Malaysia Trip.com Group Malaysia Tune Talk Sdn Bhd U Mobile Universal Robina Munchy's Valiram Wistron Technology ( Malaysia ) Sdn Bhd Yageo Nexensos Malaysia Sdn Bhd Yinson Holdings Berhad YTL Construction

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2024

Accenture Arvato Systems Malaysia Sdn Bhd BAT Digital Business Solutions Kuala Lumpur Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad Carro Chin Hin Group Berhad Coach Malaysia Sdn Bhd Danone Specialized Nutrition (M) Sdn Bhd Kerry Malaysia Liberty General Insurance Berhad Malayan Flour Mills Berhad Manulife Insurance Berhad Motorola Solutions Malaysia Sdn Bhd Ørsted Malaysia Owen Mumford Sdn Bhd Plexus Manufacturing Sdn Bhd PPG Coatings ( Malaysia ) Sdn.Bhd. Startek Malaysia Swift Support Services Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. Trip.com Group Malaysia U Mobile YTL Construction

WINNERS OF HR ASIA SUSTAINABLE WORKPLACE AWARDS 2024

Accenture BAT Digital Business Solutions Kuala Lumpur Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad Ceva Logistics (M) Sdn Bhd Danone Specialized Nutrition (M) Sdn Bhd Edwards Lifesciences Federal Express Services (M) Sdn Bhd GN Resound( Malaysia ) Sdn Bhd Great Eastern Life Assurance ( Malaysia ) Berhad Huawei Technologies ( Malaysia ) Sdn Bhd Kerry Malaysia Keysight Technologies Malaysia Sdn Bhd Kimberly-Clark Malaysia Malayan Flour Mills Berhad Motorola Solutions Malaysia Sdn Bhd Ørsted Malaysia Plexus Manufacturing Sdn Bhd Qi Group Sarawak Energy Toyo Tyre Sales And Marketing Malaysia Trip.com Group Malaysia Wistron Technology ( Malaysia ) Sdn Bhd YTL Construction

WINNERS OF HR ASIA MOST CARING COMPANY AWARDS 2024

The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA & CIMA) City Facilities Management Sdn Bhd Cuckoo International (Mal) Berhad Danone Specialized Nutrition (M) Sdn Bhd Fonterra Brands Malaysia Habib Group IOI Corporation Berhad IOI Properties Group Kimberly-Clark Malaysia Kone Elevator (M) Sdn Bhd Liberty General Insurance Berhad Malayan Flour Mills Berhad Mamee-Double Decker Group Merck Sharp & Dohme ( Malaysia ) Sdn Bhd Motorola Solutions Malaysia Sdn Bhd Owen Mumford Sdn Bhd Sarawak Energy Trip.com Group Malaysia U Mobile Universal Robina Munchy's Yinson Holdings Berhad YTL Construction

HR ASIA HAPPIEST WORKPLACE CERTIFICATION 2024

⁠Arvato Systems Malaysia Sdn Bhd BAT Digital Business Solutions Kuala Lumpur Coach Malaysia Sdn Bhd Federal Express Services (M) Sdn Bhd Malayan Flour Mills Berhad

About BUSINESS MEDIA INTERNATIONAL

Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and have the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.

Adrian Cheng

Marketing Manager

Business Media International

Mobile No.: 012-2692701

Email: [email protected].

SOURCE Business Media International