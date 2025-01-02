Breaking Barriers and Building Futures: HR Asia's Best Companies to Work for in 2024 Malaysia Announced

Business Media International

02 Jan, 2025, 17:46 CST

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Asia, the leading publication in the human resources industry, announces the winners of its prestigious HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024. This year, a total of 66 outstanding Malaysian companies have been recognized for their exemplary HR practices, showcasing their commitment to fostering a vibrant and diverse workplace environment.

Congratulations to the winners of the 2024 Malaysia HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia
Under the theme of "The Definitive Z Choice", the winners reflect the challenges and opportunities presented by the influx of Gen-Z or Zoomer, creating a multi-generational workforce. These companies have not only demonstrated exceptional prowess in hiring and retaining young talent, but also in creating a workplace culture that values diversity, collaboration, and continuous innovation setting a benchmark for others in the industry.

The surge in nominations underscores the growing prominence of workplace excellence in the region with 290 companies competing for recognition, showcasing a keen desire to stand out as leaders in employee satisfaction, welfare, and development. 19,900 survey participants shared their invaluable insights and experiences, providing a comprehensive overview of the workplace landscape in Malaysia. Their contributions not only reflect a deep-rooted commitment to enhancing workplace environments but also highlight the significance of employee voice in shaping organisational culture and practices.

"With an ever-growing number of Zoomers entering the workforce, there comes a number of challenges for human resources," said William Ng, group publisher of HR Asia. "The life experiences and expectations of the younger generation are entirely different from the previous generations, potentially creating discord in the workplace. It is good to see that a larger number of organisations in Malaysia are actively mitigating potential issues and recording higher employee satisfaction by championing inclusivity along with actively listening to their needs."

2024 sees a new category HR Asia Sustainable Workplace Awards being introduced to reflect the organisation's unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable business practices. The HR Asia Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards seek to recognise organisations that have made significant strides towards creating diverse and inclusive workplaces. In turn, The HR Asia Most Caring Company Awards recognise organisations that have demonstrated exceptional care for their employees, particularly during difficult times.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 - Malaysia award winners have shown an unwavering dedication to employee satisfaction, welfare, and development. These organisations have set the standard for others to follow by fostering a positive work environment that promotes growth and excellence.

The highlight of this year's event was the recognition of the Platinum winner, who have achieved an exemplary feat by maintaining their status as consecutive winners for an impressive 10 years. Arvato Systems Malaysia Sdn Bhd embodies a steadfast commitment to nurturing an exceptional workplace culture.

The awards ceremony also celebrated the achievements of the 14 Gold winners, each of whom has received the awards for five consecutive years or more. The distinguished Gold winners for HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 - Malaysia are The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA & CIMA), BAT Digital Business Solutions Kuala Lumpur, Coach Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Cuckoo International (Mal) Berhad, Evonik Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Great Eastern Life Assurance (Malaysia) Berhad, Johnson & Johnson Sdn Bhd, Kerry Malaysia, Kone Elevator (M) Sdn Bhd, Malayan Flour Mills Berhad, Manulife Insurance Berhad, Qi Group, Startek Malaysia, and Telekom Malaysia.

HR Asia proudly announces the launch of the HR Asia Happiest Workplace Certification, a new recognition that distinguishes companies across Asia for their success in fostering positive, supportive, and rewarding work environments. This certification recognises organisations that put employee well-being first and cultivate cultures of joy, engagement, and productivity. The certifications are determined using HR Asia's proprietary TEAM survey technology, which gathers actual employee feedback.

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau SAR, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan region, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam, making this the largest recognition program and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2024 IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

  1. Accenture
  2. Arvato Systems Malaysia Sdn Bhd
  3. The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA & CIMA)
  4. BAT Digital Business Solutions Kuala Lumpur
  5. Baxter Healthcare (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
  6. BE International Marketing Sdn Bhd
  7. Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad
  8. Carro
  9. Ceva Logistics (M) Sdn Bhd
  10. Chin Hin Group Berhad
  11. City Facilities Management Sdn Bhd
  12. Coach Malaysia Sdn Bhd
  13. Cuckoo International (Mal) Berhad
  14. Danone Specialized Nutrition (M) Sdn Bhd
  15. Edwards Lifesciences
  16. Evonik Malaysia Sdn Bhd
  17. Federal Express Services (M) Sdn Bhd
  18. Fonterra Brands Malaysia
  19. GN Resound(Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
  20. Great Eastern Life Assurance (Malaysia) Berhad
  21. Habib Group
  22. Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
  23. IDS Medical Systems (M) Sdn. Bhd.
  24. IOI Corporation Berhad
  25. IOI Properties Group
  26. Island Hospital
  27. Johnson & Johnson Sdn Bhd
  28. Kerry Malaysia
  29. Keysight Technologies Malaysia Sdn Bhd
  30. Kimberly-Clark Malaysia
  31. Kone Elevator (M) Sdn Bhd
  32. KPJ Healthcare
  33. Liberty General Insurance Berhad
  34. Malayan Flour Mills Berhad
  35. Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission
  36. Mamee-Double Decker Group
  37. Manulife Insurance Berhad
  38. Mattel Continental Asia
  39. Merck Sharp & Dohme (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
  40. Motorola Solutions Malaysia
  41. NXP Malaysia
  42. Omnicom Media Group Malaysia
  43. Ørsted Malaysia
  44. Owen Mumford Sdn Bhd
  45. Payments Network Malaysia (Paynet)
  46. Pepsico (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
  47. Plexus Manufacturing Sdn Bhd
  48. PPG Coatings (Malaysia) Sdn.Bhd.
  49. Qi Group
  50. Sandoz Products Malaysia Sdn Bhd
  51. Sarawak Energy
  52. SCP Property Services Sdn Bhd
  53. Startek Malaysia
  54. Swift Support Services Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.
  55. Swisslog Malaysia Sdn Bhd
  56. Telekom Malaysia
  57. Toyo Tyre Sales And Marketing Malaysia
  58. Trip.com Group Malaysia
  59. Tune Talk Sdn Bhd
  60. U Mobile
  61. Universal Robina Munchy's
  62. Valiram
  63. Wistron Technology (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
  64. Yageo Nexensos Malaysia Sdn Bhd
  65. Yinson Holdings Berhad
  66. YTL Construction

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2024

  1. Accenture
  2. Arvato Systems Malaysia Sdn Bhd
  3. BAT Digital Business Solutions Kuala Lumpur
  4. Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad
  5. Carro
  6. Chin Hin Group Berhad
  7. Coach Malaysia Sdn Bhd
  8. Danone Specialized Nutrition (M) Sdn Bhd
  9. Kerry Malaysia
  10. Liberty General Insurance Berhad
  11. Malayan Flour Mills Berhad
  12. Manulife Insurance Berhad
  13. Motorola Solutions Malaysia Sdn Bhd
  14. Ørsted Malaysia
  15. Owen Mumford Sdn Bhd
  16. Plexus Manufacturing Sdn Bhd
  17. PPG Coatings (Malaysia) Sdn.Bhd.
  18. Startek Malaysia
  19. Swift Support Services Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.
  20. Trip.com Group Malaysia
  21. U Mobile
  22. YTL Construction

WINNERS OF HR ASIA SUSTAINABLE WORKPLACE AWARDS 2024

  1. Accenture
  2. BAT Digital Business Solutions Kuala Lumpur
  3. Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad
  4. Ceva Logistics (M) Sdn Bhd
  5. Danone Specialized Nutrition (M) Sdn Bhd
  6. Edwards Lifesciences
  7. Federal Express Services (M) Sdn Bhd
  8. GN Resound(Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
  9. Great Eastern Life Assurance (Malaysia) Berhad
  10. Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
  11. Kerry Malaysia
  12. Keysight Technologies Malaysia Sdn Bhd
  13. Kimberly-Clark Malaysia
  14. Malayan Flour Mills Berhad
  15. Motorola Solutions Malaysia Sdn Bhd
  16. Ørsted Malaysia
  17. Plexus Manufacturing Sdn Bhd
  18. Qi Group
  19. Sarawak Energy
  20. Toyo Tyre Sales And Marketing Malaysia
  21. Trip.com Group Malaysia
  22. Wistron Technology (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
  23. YTL Construction

WINNERS OF HR ASIA MOST CARING COMPANY AWARDS 2024

  1. The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA & CIMA)
  2. City Facilities Management Sdn Bhd
  3. Cuckoo International (Mal) Berhad
  4. Danone Specialized Nutrition (M) Sdn Bhd
  5. Fonterra Brands Malaysia
  6. Habib Group
  7. IOI Corporation Berhad
  8. IOI Properties Group
  9. Kimberly-Clark Malaysia
  10. Kone Elevator (M) Sdn Bhd
  11. Liberty General Insurance Berhad
  12. Malayan Flour Mills Berhad
  13. Mamee-Double Decker Group
  14. Merck Sharp & Dohme (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
  15. Motorola Solutions Malaysia Sdn Bhd
  16. Owen Mumford Sdn Bhd
  17. Sarawak Energy
  18. Trip.com Group Malaysia
  19. U Mobile
  20. Universal Robina Munchy's
  21. Yinson Holdings Berhad
  22. YTL Construction

HR ASIA HAPPIEST WORKPLACE CERTIFICATION 2024

  1. ⁠Arvato Systems Malaysia Sdn Bhd
  2. BAT Digital Business Solutions Kuala Lumpur
  3. Coach Malaysia Sdn Bhd
  4. Federal Express Services (M) Sdn Bhd
  5. Malayan Flour Mills Berhad

 

About BUSINESS MEDIA INTERNATIONAL
Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and have the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.

 

Adrian Cheng
Marketing Manager
Business Media International
Mobile No.: 012-2692701
Email: [email protected]

