Malaysia's Workplace Leaders Take the Stage at the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by Business Media International, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2025 Malaysia commemorate companies that are under unprecedented pressure to rethink how they manage people. As the country's business environment becomes more competitive, employers are contending with rising talent costs, shifting employee expectations, and the rapid introduction of digital tools that demand new ways of working. Many organisations are finding that what used to keep employees satisfied no longer works, and that gaps in communication, leadership and culture are widening faster than they can respond. With multigenerational teams becoming the norm, companies are also struggling to balance the needs of differing age groups while maintaining performance and cohesion.

Congratulations to the winners of the 2025 Malaysia HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia

These challenges are not theoretical. They show up in falling retention rates, increased disengagement and difficulties attracting high-quality talent. Companies know the problems exist, but many operate without the internal visibility required to diagnose the root causes. Leaders often rely on assumptions rather than data, resulting in initiatives that feel disconnected from what employees actually need. The result is wasted effort, missed opportunities and workplaces that lag behind the evolving HR landscape.

HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia steps in precisely at this pain point. By providing a rigorous and transparent assessment of employee experience through the Total Engagement Assessment Model, the programme gives companies a granular view of their internal culture. Instead of guessing where morale is dropping or why teams are disengaging, organisations receive evidence-based insights that cut through internal blind spots. This clarity allows leaders to prioritise real issues, fix broken touchpoints and build practices that align with the expectations of today's workforce.

The programme does more than validate what a company is doing right; it exposes what needs to change. In a market shaped by digital transformation and rising employee scepticism, this ability to understand and act ahead of emerging trends becomes a competitive edge. Companies recognised as HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia stand out not because they are perfect, but because they are proactive. They face their culture gaps early, respond with accuracy and evolve faster than their competitors.

Datuk William Ng, Chairman of HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, said: "Malaysia's workforce is evolving quickly. Organisations that treat culture-building as a one-off campaign are the ones falling behind. The winners in this programme are the companies that listen, adapt and lead with evidence rather than assumption."

As the 2025 cycle begins, the programme continues to equip organisations with the insight and credibility they need to navigate the market's shifting HR landscape, strengthen their talent foundations and stay ahead of what is coming next.

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam, making this the largest recognition program and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2025 - and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2025 (MALAYSIA EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

ACCENTURE AEON CREDIT SERVICE (M) BERHAD AIA Digital+ Malaysia AirAsia AJIYA Berhad AMBU MALAYSIA ARVATO SYSTEMS MALAYSIA SDN BHD ASSOCIATION OF INTERNATIONAL CERTIFIED PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTS (THE ASSOCIATION) BAXTER HEALTHCARE (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD BE International Marketing Sdn Bhd BOOST CARLSBERG BREWERY MALAYSIA BERHAD CENTAURI SERVICE & TECHNOLOGY SDN BHD (OKG MALAYSIA) CHAGEE (M) SDN BHD CHIN HIN GROUP BERHAD CUCKOO INTERNATIONAL (MAL) BERHAD DANONE BUSINESS SERVICES ASIA & SERVICE DELIVERY CENTRE, KUALA LUMPUR DANONE SPECIALIZED NUTRITION (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES EVONIK MALAYSIA SDN BHD EXPERIAN MALAYSIA EXSIM FEDERAL EXPRESS SERVICES (M) SDN BHD FIAMMA HOLDINGS BERHAD GE AEROSPACE GRAB GREAT EASTERN MALAYSIA (LIFE & GENERAL INSURANCE) HABIB GROUP HALEON MALAYSIA HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD I STAY MANAGEMENT SDN BHD IJM INDUSTRY INFORMA MARKETS MALAYSIA SDN BHD IOI CORPORATION BERHAD IOI PROPERTIES GROUP BERHAD Kerry Malaysia Kimberly-Clark Malaysia KONE Elevator (M) Sdn Bhd KPJ HEALTHCARE LAGENDA PROPERTIES BERHAD LIBERTY GENERAL INSURANCE BERHAD MALAYAN FLOUR MILLS BERHAD MALAYSIAN COMMUNICATION AND MULTIMEDIA COMMISSION MAMEE-DOUBLE DECKER GROUP MANULIFE INSURANCE BERHAD MATTEL CONTINENTAL ASIA MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS MALAYSIA MUFG BANK (MALAYSIA) BERHAD NCT ALLIANCE BERHAD ØRSTED MALAYSIA PAYMENTS NETWORK MALAYSIA SDN BHD (PAYNET) PHARMANIAGA BERHAD PLEXUS MANUFACTURING SDN BHD PPG COATINGS (MALAYSIA) SDN.BHD. Prudential Assurance Malaysia Berhad RAZER Sherwin-Williams SIGNATURE INTERNATIONAL BERHAD STARTEK MALAYSIA SWIFT SUPPORT SERVICES MALAYSIA SDN. BHD. SWISSLOG MALAYSIA SDN BHD TAKAFUL MALAYSIA TAPESTRY MALAYSIA TELEKOM MALAYSIA TRIP.COM GROUP MALAYSIA U MOBILE UOB Malaysia URMUNCHY'S VANTIVE SDN. BHD. WIWYNN TECHNOLOGY SERVICE MALAYSIA SDN. BHD. Yinson Holdings Berhad YTL CONSTRUCTION

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2025

ACCENTURE

AirAsia

CARLSBERG BREWERY MALAYSIA BERHAD

DANONE SPECIALIZED NUTRITION (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD

EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES

EXSIM

GRAB

HABIB GROUP

HALEON MALAYSIA

IJM INDUSTRY

Kimberly-Clark Malaysia

LIBERTY GENERAL INSURANCE BERHAD

MALAYAN FLOUR MILLS BERHAD

MANULIFE INSURANCE BERHAD

MUFG BANK (MALAYSIA) BERHAD

STARTEK MALAYSIA

SWIFT SUPPORT SERVICES MALAYSIA SDN. BHD.

SWISSLOG MALAYSIA SDN BHD

TAPESTRY MALAYSIA

TRIP.COM GROUP MALAYSIA

U MOBILE

WINNERS OF HR ASIA MOST CARING COMPANY AWARDS 2025

ASSOCIATION OF INTERNATIONAL CERTIFIED PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTS (THE ASSOCIATION)

CARLSBERG BREWERY MALAYSIA BERHAD

CUCKOO INTERNATIONAL (MAL) BERHAD

DANONE SPECIALIZED NUTRITION (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD

EXSIM

FEDERAL EXPRESS SERVICES (M) SDN BHD

HABIB GROUP

HALEON MALAYSIA

IJM INDUSTRY

IOI CORPORATION BERHAD

KPJ HEALTHCARE

LIBERTY GENERAL INSURANCE BERHAD

MALAYAN FLOUR MILLS BERHAD

TAPESTRY MALAYSIA

TRIP.COM GROUP MALAYSIA

U MOBILE

UOB Malaysia

VANTIVE SDN. BHD.

WIWYNN TECHNOLOGY SERVICE MALAYSIA SDN. BHD.

YTL CONSTRUCTION

WINNERS OF HR ASIA SUSTAINABLE WORKPLACE AWARDS 2025

ACCENTURE

AIA Digital+ Malaysia

CARLSBERG BREWERY MALAYSIA BERHAD

DANONE BUSINESS SERVICES ASIA & SERVICE DELIVERY CENTRE, KUALA LUMPUR

DANONE SPECIALIZED NUTRITION (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD

GREAT EASTERN MALAYSIA (LIFE & GENERAL INSURANCE)

HALEON MALAYSIA

HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD

I STAY MANAGEMENT SDN BHD

IJM INDUSTRY

Kimberly-Clark Malaysia

KONE Elevator (M) Sdn Bhd

LAGENDA PROPERTIES BERHAD

MALAYAN FLOUR MILLS BERHAD

MUFG BANK (MALAYSIA) BERHAD

NCT ALLIANCE BERHAD

PAYMENTS NETWORK MALAYSIA SDN BHD (PAYNET)

PLEXUS MANUFACTURING SDN BHD

PPG COATINGS (MALAYSIA) SDN.BHD.

STARTEK MALAYSIA

SWIFT SUPPORT SERVICES MALAYSIA SDN. BHD.

SWISSLOG MALAYSIA SDN BHD

TAPESTRY MALAYSIA

U MOBILE

URMUNCHY'S

WIWYNN TECHNOLOGY SERVICE MALAYSIA SDN. BHD.

Yinson Holdings Berhad

YTL CONSTRUCTION

WINNERS OF HR ASIA TECH EMPOWERMENT AWARDS 2025

ACCENTURE

AIA Digital+ Malaysia

ARVATO SYSTEMS MALAYSIA SDN BHD

BE International Marketing Sdn Bhd

BOOST

CHIN HIN GROUP BERHAD

DANONE SPECIALIZED NUTRITION (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD

EXPERIAN MALAYSIA

GRAB

HALEON MALAYSIA

HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD

I STAY MANAGEMENT SDN BHD

IJM INDUSTRY

MALAYAN FLOUR MILLS BERHAD

NCT ALLIANCE BERHAD

PAYMENTS NETWORK MALAYSIA SDN BHD (PAYNET)

PLEXUS MANUFACTURING SDN BHD

TAPESTRY MALAYSIA

TRIP.COM GROUP MALAYSIA

U MOBILE

WIWYNN TECHNOLOGY SERVICE MALAYSIA SDN. BHD.

About BUSINESS MEDIA INTERNATIONAL

Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and have the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.

