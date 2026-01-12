Malaysia's Workplace Leaders Take the Stage at the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2025

News provided by

Business Media International

12 Jan, 2026, 16:16 CST

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by Business Media International, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2025 Malaysia commemorate companies that are under unprecedented pressure to rethink how they manage people. As the country's business environment becomes more competitive, employers are contending with rising talent costs, shifting employee expectations, and the rapid introduction of digital tools that demand new ways of working. Many organisations are finding that what used to keep employees satisfied no longer works, and that gaps in communication, leadership and culture are widening faster than they can respond. With multigenerational teams becoming the norm, companies are also struggling to balance the needs of differing age groups while maintaining performance and cohesion.

Continue Reading
Congratulations to the winners of the 2025 Malaysia HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia
Congratulations to the winners of the 2025 Malaysia HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia

These challenges are not theoretical. They show up in falling retention rates, increased disengagement and difficulties attracting high-quality talent. Companies know the problems exist, but many operate without the internal visibility required to diagnose the root causes. Leaders often rely on assumptions rather than data, resulting in initiatives that feel disconnected from what employees actually need. The result is wasted effort, missed opportunities and workplaces that lag behind the evolving HR landscape.

HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia steps in precisely at this pain point. By providing a rigorous and transparent assessment of employee experience through the Total Engagement Assessment Model, the programme gives companies a granular view of their internal culture. Instead of guessing where morale is dropping or why teams are disengaging, organisations receive evidence-based insights that cut through internal blind spots. This clarity allows leaders to prioritise real issues, fix broken touchpoints and build practices that align with the expectations of today's workforce.

The programme does more than validate what a company is doing right; it exposes what needs to change. In a market shaped by digital transformation and rising employee scepticism, this ability to understand and act ahead of emerging trends becomes a competitive edge. Companies recognised as HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia stand out not because they are perfect, but because they are proactive. They face their culture gaps early, respond with accuracy and evolve faster than their competitors.

Datuk William Ng, Chairman of HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, said: "Malaysia's workforce is evolving quickly. Organisations that treat culture-building as a one-off campaign are the ones falling behind. The winners in this programme are the companies that listen, adapt and lead with evidence rather than assumption."

As the 2025 cycle begins, the programme continues to equip organisations with the insight and credibility they need to navigate the market's shifting HR landscape, strengthen their talent foundations and stay ahead of what is coming next.

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam, making this the largest recognition program and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2025 - and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2025 (MALAYSIA EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

  1. ACCENTURE
  2. AEON CREDIT SERVICE (M) BERHAD
  3. AIA Digital+ Malaysia
  4. AirAsia
  5. AJIYA Berhad
  6. AMBU MALAYSIA
  7. ARVATO SYSTEMS MALAYSIA SDN BHD
  8. ASSOCIATION OF INTERNATIONAL CERTIFIED PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTS (THE ASSOCIATION)
  9. BAXTER HEALTHCARE (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD
  10. BE International Marketing Sdn Bhd
  11. BOOST
  12. CARLSBERG BREWERY MALAYSIA BERHAD
  13. CENTAURI SERVICE & TECHNOLOGY SDN BHD (OKG MALAYSIA)
  14. CHAGEE (M) SDN BHD
  15. CHIN HIN GROUP BERHAD
  16. CUCKOO INTERNATIONAL (MAL) BERHAD
  17. DANONE BUSINESS SERVICES ASIA & SERVICE DELIVERY CENTRE, KUALA LUMPUR
  18. DANONE SPECIALIZED NUTRITION (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD
  19. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES
  20. EVONIK MALAYSIA SDN BHD
  21. EXPERIAN MALAYSIA
  22. EXSIM
  23. FEDERAL EXPRESS SERVICES (M) SDN BHD
  24. FIAMMA HOLDINGS BERHAD
  25. GE AEROSPACE
  26. GRAB
  27. GREAT EASTERN MALAYSIA (LIFE & GENERAL INSURANCE)
  28. HABIB GROUP
  29. HALEON MALAYSIA
  30. HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD
  31. I STAY MANAGEMENT SDN BHD
  32. IJM INDUSTRY
  33. INFORMA MARKETS MALAYSIA SDN BHD
  34. IOI CORPORATION BERHAD
  35. IOI PROPERTIES GROUP BERHAD
  36. Kerry Malaysia
  37. Kimberly-Clark Malaysia
  38. KONE Elevator (M) Sdn Bhd
  39. KPJ HEALTHCARE
  40. LAGENDA PROPERTIES BERHAD
  41. LIBERTY GENERAL INSURANCE BERHAD
  42. MALAYAN FLOUR MILLS BERHAD
  43. MALAYSIAN COMMUNICATION AND MULTIMEDIA COMMISSION
  44. MAMEE-DOUBLE DECKER GROUP
  45. MANULIFE INSURANCE BERHAD
  46. MATTEL CONTINENTAL ASIA
  47. MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS MALAYSIA
  48. MUFG BANK (MALAYSIA) BERHAD
  49. NCT ALLIANCE BERHAD
  50. ØRSTED MALAYSIA
  51. PAYMENTS NETWORK MALAYSIA SDN BHD (PAYNET)
  52. PHARMANIAGA BERHAD
  53. PLEXUS MANUFACTURING SDN BHD
  54. PPG COATINGS (MALAYSIA) SDN.BHD.
  55. Prudential Assurance Malaysia Berhad
  56. RAZER
  57. Sherwin-Williams
  58. SIGNATURE INTERNATIONAL BERHAD
  59. STARTEK MALAYSIA
  60. SWIFT SUPPORT SERVICES MALAYSIA SDN. BHD.
  61. SWISSLOG MALAYSIA SDN BHD
  62. TAKAFUL MALAYSIA
  63. TAPESTRY MALAYSIA
  64. TELEKOM MALAYSIA
  65. TRIP.COM GROUP MALAYSIA
  66. U MOBILE
  67. UOB Malaysia
  68. URMUNCHY'S
  69. VANTIVE SDN. BHD.
  70. WIWYNN TECHNOLOGY SERVICE MALAYSIA SDN. BHD.
  71. Yinson Holdings Berhad
  72. YTL CONSTRUCTION

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2025

  • ACCENTURE
  • AirAsia
  • CARLSBERG BREWERY MALAYSIA BERHAD
  • DANONE SPECIALIZED NUTRITION (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD
  • EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES
  • EXSIM
  • GRAB
  • HABIB GROUP
  • HALEON MALAYSIA
  • IJM INDUSTRY
  • Kimberly-Clark Malaysia
  • LIBERTY GENERAL INSURANCE BERHAD
  • MALAYAN FLOUR MILLS BERHAD
  • MANULIFE INSURANCE BERHAD
  • MUFG BANK (MALAYSIA) BERHAD
  • STARTEK MALAYSIA
  • SWIFT SUPPORT SERVICES MALAYSIA SDN. BHD.
  • SWISSLOG MALAYSIA SDN BHD
  • TAPESTRY MALAYSIA
  • TRIP.COM GROUP MALAYSIA
  • U MOBILE

WINNERS OF HR ASIA MOST CARING COMPANY AWARDS 2025

  • ASSOCIATION OF INTERNATIONAL CERTIFIED PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTS (THE ASSOCIATION)
  • CARLSBERG BREWERY MALAYSIA BERHAD
  • CUCKOO INTERNATIONAL (MAL) BERHAD
  • DANONE SPECIALIZED NUTRITION (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD
  • EXSIM
  • FEDERAL EXPRESS SERVICES (M) SDN BHD
  • HABIB GROUP
  • HALEON MALAYSIA
  • IJM INDUSTRY
  • IOI CORPORATION BERHAD
  • KPJ HEALTHCARE
  • LIBERTY GENERAL INSURANCE BERHAD
  • MALAYAN FLOUR MILLS BERHAD
  • TAPESTRY MALAYSIA
  • TRIP.COM GROUP MALAYSIA
  • U MOBILE
  • UOB Malaysia
  • VANTIVE SDN. BHD.
  • WIWYNN TECHNOLOGY SERVICE MALAYSIA SDN. BHD.
  • YTL CONSTRUCTION

WINNERS OF HR ASIA SUSTAINABLE WORKPLACE AWARDS 2025

  • ACCENTURE
  • AIA Digital+ Malaysia
  • CARLSBERG BREWERY MALAYSIA BERHAD
  • DANONE BUSINESS SERVICES ASIA & SERVICE DELIVERY CENTRE, KUALA LUMPUR
  • DANONE SPECIALIZED NUTRITION (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD
  • GREAT EASTERN MALAYSIA (LIFE & GENERAL INSURANCE)
  • HALEON MALAYSIA
  • HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD
  • I STAY MANAGEMENT SDN BHD
  • IJM INDUSTRY
  • Kimberly-Clark Malaysia
  • KONE Elevator (M) Sdn Bhd
  • LAGENDA PROPERTIES BERHAD
  • MALAYAN FLOUR MILLS BERHAD
  • MUFG BANK (MALAYSIA) BERHAD
  • NCT ALLIANCE BERHAD
  • PAYMENTS NETWORK MALAYSIA SDN BHD (PAYNET)
  • PLEXUS MANUFACTURING SDN BHD
  • PPG COATINGS (MALAYSIA) SDN.BHD.
  • STARTEK MALAYSIA
  • SWIFT SUPPORT SERVICES MALAYSIA SDN. BHD.
  • SWISSLOG MALAYSIA SDN BHD
  • TAPESTRY MALAYSIA
  • U MOBILE
  • URMUNCHY'S
  • WIWYNN TECHNOLOGY SERVICE MALAYSIA SDN. BHD.
  • Yinson Holdings Berhad
  • YTL CONSTRUCTION

WINNERS OF HR ASIA TECH EMPOWERMENT AWARDS 2025

  • ACCENTURE
  • AIA Digital+ Malaysia
  • ARVATO SYSTEMS MALAYSIA SDN BHD
  • BE International Marketing Sdn Bhd
  • BOOST
  • CHIN HIN GROUP BERHAD
  • DANONE SPECIALIZED NUTRITION (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD
  • EXPERIAN MALAYSIA
  • GRAB
  • HALEON MALAYSIA
  • HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD
  • I STAY MANAGEMENT SDN BHD
  • IJM INDUSTRY
  • MALAYAN FLOUR MILLS BERHAD
  • NCT ALLIANCE BERHAD
  • PAYMENTS NETWORK MALAYSIA SDN BHD (PAYNET)
  • PLEXUS MANUFACTURING SDN BHD
  • TAPESTRY MALAYSIA
  • TRIP.COM GROUP MALAYSIA
  • U MOBILE
  • WIWYNN TECHNOLOGY SERVICE MALAYSIA SDN. BHD.

About BUSINESS MEDIA INTERNATIONAL
Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and have the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.

Adrian Cheng
Marketing Manager
Business Media International
Mobile No.: 012-2692701
Email: [email protected].

SOURCE Business Media International

Also from this source

HR Asia Recognises Companies Leading Asia's Workplace Transformation

HR Asia Recognises Companies Leading Asia's Workplace Transformation

Organized by Business Media International, the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia recognised outstanding companies that have demonstrated...
Malaysian SMEs Turn Market Turbulence into Opportunity with SME100 Awards Leading the Movement

Malaysian SMEs Turn Market Turbulence into Opportunity with SME100 Awards Leading the Movement

The SME100 Awards organized by Business Media International has become one of the most trusted and influential platforms for high growth Malaysian...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Awards

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics