Breaking High Friction Barriers: Wall Street Quant-Backed GigaMoney Introduces "Brokerage 3.0" Paradigm

HONG KONG, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In June 2026, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) issued its latest circular to licensed financial institutions, urging the industry to accelerate its intelligent transformation while fully mitigating cybersecurity risks in the AI era. This milestone underscores that the application of fintech in the local market has officially entered a phase of stringent regulation focused on "High-Quality Business Operations".

Concurrently, the latest industry research reveals that the average annual trading friction cost for Hong Kong retail investors is as high as HKD 2,094, with the dilemma of "commission-free but not platform-fee-free" severely eroding the efficiency of intelligent trading. Against this backdrop, GigaMoney, a Hong Kong licensed corporation, has introduced a brand-new intelligent trading system led by a core team with top-tier Wall Street quantitative backgrounds. While strictly adhering to the SFC's compliance and security frameworks, the platform aims to break through the friction barriers of traditional brokerages by embedding institutional-grade algorithmic logic directly into retail investing tools, empowering Hong Kong investors with lower friction and higher efficiency in the era of intelligent trading.

Notably, while the market is engaged in a technological race surrounding 'AI intelligence' and 'ultra-fast trading,' the core team at GigaMoney has championed a highly differentiated perspective: they contend that the purpose of introducing an advanced trading system is by no means to encourage retail investors to engage in higher-frequency, blind short-term trading, but rather to construct a robust protective mechanism to filter out market noise.

This strategic vision stems from a fundamental divergence in institutional DNA. A prevailing myth in the financial markets equates investing with "predicting short-term trends". The daily influx of speculative guesswork and chasing hot stock hype frequently drags investors into a vortex of over-speculation, making consistent returns unsustainable. While traditional retail internet brokerages typically focus on "traffic acquisition/user growth" and "UI/UX interactions," GigaMoney's DNA is deeply rooted in a profound understanding of market microstructure and risk pricing. Its core team consists of veterans who spent years in elite Wall Street trading rooms, where their daily operations involved building sophisticated models to capture fleeting patterns and mispricings from massive datasets and millisecond price fluctuations.

What does this background translate to for the end user? GigaMoney's definition of an "exceptional tool" extends far beyond sleek interfaces or low nominal fees. Its product philosophy starts with encapsulating institutional-grade quantitative frameworks and rigorous risk management logic into a tangible, accessible, and intuitive experience for individual investors. As founder Ming Zhao firmly believes: "The core of investing is not about making a single correct prediction, but about establishing a cognitive and tool-based framework that functions consistently across diverse market cycles."

Consequently, while the rest of the market remains fixed on traditional candlestick charts, hidden derivative platform fees, or social community hype, GigaMoney focuses on a different set of questions: How can algorithms help users clearly deconstruct a company's fundamental value drivers? How can the latent risks of complex options strategies be intuitively visualized? How can real-time global market data feeds cease to be an overwhelming noise of information overload, and instead become structured, actionable decision-making support?

Injecting the rigor and reproducibility of quantitative thinking into the investment process is precisely designed to counteract the prevalent "short-term behaviors" and emotional volatility in the market. This is not a departure from user-centricity; rather, it represents a deeper level of empowerment through tools.

Amidst the industry's current wave of technological transformation, regulatory upgrades, and the restructuring of friction costs, GigaMoney's debut undeniably introduces a new paradigm for securities trading systems. The competitive landscape among brokerages has officially entered the "3.0 Era"—evolving from merely providing trading "pipelines" to delivering robust "decision-making systems" verified by top-tier institutional practice. Within this transformation, this unique fintech DNA operates safely within a compliant framework to deliver the most pragmatic transformation for local retail investors. It dismantles the historical barriers to data deconstruction and risk management once reserved exclusively for institutions, helps individual users bypass implicit friction cost walls, and translates quantitative methodologies into tangible, rational instruments. Ultimately, this empowers investors in the 3.0 Era with the substantive value of piercing through market noise and executing high-efficiency decisions anchored in system and discipline.

Risk Disclosure & Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation for any investment. Investing involves risks; the price of securities or products may fluctuate, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Before making any investment decision, investors should read the relevant risk disclosures and seek independent professional advice based on their financial situation and objectives.

SOURCE GigaMoney