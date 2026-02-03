Bridge Alliance CEO Dr Ong Geok Chwee to step down, Mr Loo Boon Chee appointed as next CEO

SINGAPORE, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Alliance, the alliance of leading mobile operators globally, today announced that Dr Ong Geok Chwee will be stepping down as Chief Executive Officer at the end of March. The Board of Bridge Alliance has appointed Mr Loo Boon Chee as its new CEO from 1 April 2026.

Dr Ong, who joined Bridge Alliance in March 2018, has decided to retire from the corporate sector to pursue personal interests. During Dr Ong's tenure, Bridge Alliance transformed into a regional product house, enabling its member operators with new capabilities including cross-border Internet-of-Things (IoT), Communications Platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) and Telco Application Programming Interfaces (API) services. Under her leadership, the alliance strengthened its trusted community and welcomed Deutsche Telekom (Europe) and du (UAE) as new members.

Mr Loo, currently the Senior Vice President of Roaming and Products at Bridge Alliance, joined the company in April 2020 and has played an instrumental role in helping to expand new business in these areas. Working closely with Dr Ong, he established its regional CPaaS platform and the Bridge Alliance API Exchange (BAEx). Mr Loo brings over three decades of extensive regional experience in the telecommunications industry.

Mr Bill Chang, Chairman of the Bridge Alliance Board, said, "We would like to thank Geok Chwee for her immense contributions to Bridge Alliance over the past eight years. During this pivotal phase in telco digital transformation, she expanded the alliance's strategic footprint and bolstered its capabilities and reputation on the global stage. We wish Geok Chwee the very best in her next endeavours."

Commenting on Mr Loo's appointment, Mr Chang said, "Over the past five years, Boon Chee has proved his mettle in the responsibilities that he has been entrusted with and his commitment to the values of the company. The Board is confident in Boon Chee's abilities to take Bridge Alliance to greater heights as the industry accelerates towards the era of Digitalisation and Artificial Intelligence."

Mr Loo said, "I am extremely honoured to be given this responsibility to lead Bridge Alliance in its exciting next chapter, and build on its strong foundation of innovation, regional collaboration and igniting growth as ONE. With the support of my Board, management and team, I will continue to work closely with our member operators and partners to champion our business pillars and values as a global leading mobile alliance."

Mr Loo earned a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering degree from Nanyang Technological University in 1993 and Master of Science (Management) degree from Stanford University in 2004.

About Bridge Alliance

Bridge Alliance is the leading mobile alliance for premier operators and their customers in Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Our alliance today covers 36 members who serve close to 2 billion customers collectively across these regions. Our goal is to build group capabilities and create value for our members by enabling compelling roaming services and experience, offering multi-market enterprise and IoT solutions, and delivering savings and benefits through leveraging group economies.

Bridge Alliance's members and partners include: Airtel (India, Sri Lanka and the Airtel subsidiaries in Africa: Chad, Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Kenya, Malawi, Madagascar, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia), AIS, China Telecom, China Unicom, CSL, CTM, Deutsche Telekom, du, Globe, Maxis, Metfone, MobiFone, Optus, Singtel, SK Telecom, stc (Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait), SoftBank Corp., Taiwan Mobile and Telkomsel.

For more information, visit www.bridgealliance.com.

SOURCE Bridge Alliance