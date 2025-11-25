Bridging Cultures Through Music: "Golden Bell Stars" Modern Chinese Orchestra's Korea Tour

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Golden Bell Stars" Modern Chinese Orchestra, led by the Chinese Musicians' Association, kicked off the "Silk Road Blossoms" Chinese Folk Music Tour in Korea.

The "Golden Bell Stars" Modern Chinese Orchestra features award-winning musicians, including judges and gold medalists from the prestigious Chinese Golden Bell Award for Music, alongside talented artists from the Wuhan Conservatory of Music's Oriental Chinese Orchestra.

This dynamic ensemble perfectly blends traditional Chinese sounds with modern compositions, offering a mesmerizing musical journey. The tour was held on November 14 at the Korea Arts Center, Paco Art Hall and November 15 at Baewha Women's University, Grand Auditorium, receiving enthusiastic responses.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has long been committed to promoting Chinese music globally. In collaboration with key industry partner the China Musicians Association, we have further expanded the reach and depth of Chinese culture overseas. The successful execution of this event has laid a solid foundation for deeper strategic trust and industrial collaboration between both parties in the future.

