Bridging the "Productivity Gap": Can the iPad Finally Replace Your Laptop?

JAKARTA, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the bustling coffee shops of Kuala Lumpur and the quiet libraries of Singapore, a familiar dance plays out daily: the "device juggle." Students and young professionals carry iPads for their portability but keep laptops in their bags for the "real work."

WPS Office wants to end that baggage.

Speed Speed

With the release of "WPS for Pad," the software giant is attempting to solve a decade-old frustration: the "lite" app problem. For too long, mobile office tools have been treated as emergency backups — good for a quick typo fix, but useless for a 50-page thesis or a complex financial model.

The new app brings a "Mac-consistent" experience to the tablet, allowing users to move between devices without the mental friction of learning new menus. It leans heavily into the needs of the "Next Gen" workforce, featuring an Apple Pencil-friendly interface for annotating PDFs and a suite of AI tools dubbed "WPS AI."

"Whether you are a student preparing a thesis or an analyst on a commute, anywhere should be a productive workspace," the company stated.

By blending professional-grade tools with the fluidity of iPadOS, WPS Office isn't just launching an app; it's trying to fulfill the original, long-unmet promise of the tablet: true freedom from the desk.

SOURCE WPS Office