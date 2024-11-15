BRILLIANT BY LANGHAM'S NEW 'HAVE A BRILLIANT FLIGHT' POINTS-TO-MILES PROGRAMME ELEVATES MEMBER EXPERIENCES TO NEW HEIGHTS WITH CATHAY PACIFIC, SINGAPORE AIRLINES, AIR CHINA AND CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES

MEMBERS CAN EARN UP TO 1,000 BONUS MILES ON THE FIRST POINTS-TO-MILES CONVERSION AND A TOTAL OF ONE MILLION MILES WILL ALSO BE AVAILABLE THROUGH A SOCIAL MEDIA GIVEAWAY

HONG KONG, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brilliant by Langham (Brilliant), the loyalty and experiences platform of Langham Hospitality Group (LHG), is proud to unveil the 'Have a Brilliant Flight' points-to-miles conversion programme. In collaboration with four major airlines, Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines, Air China, and China Eastern Airlines, starting from today, this programme will provide the esteemed members of Brilliant with an enhanced travel experience by allowing them to convert their accumulated membership points to airline miles for any of the four prestigious carriers. Since the launch of Brilliant early this year, members have been able to experience personalised and captivating journeys across 33 participating hotels under LHG's renowned brands, and this new programme empowers members to enjoy even more through external rewards.

Mr. Lawrence Ng, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at LHG, commented, "We are thrilled to introduce this benefit for our valued Brilliant members, empowering them to elevate their rewards and add a new level of brilliance to their journeys. This key milestone marks our commitment to enriching member experiences through airline partnerships with four leading airlines that represent the world's three major airline alliances, Oneworld, SkyTeam, and Star Alliance, we are offering our members unprecedented flexibility and choice in how they utilize their points. Together, we're creating a more rewarding travel experience that truly shines!"

Elevate Your Experience with 'Have a Brilliant Flight'

Designed as a rewards system for loyal customers, Brilliant aims to recognise every guest who creates cherished memories at the group's renowned hotels, spa and dining venues. Guests can sign up for Brilliant for free and earn award points for their stays and use of amenities. Brilliant offers bespoke experiential offerings based on members' preferences, member-only room rates and more, allowing them to further boost benefits by rising up through membership tiers.

With the launch of the 'Have a Brilliant Flight' programme, members can now also convert their points to airline miles , based on their frequent flyer programme of choice. With the aim to turn all travel into treasured memories, Brilliant's process of converting points to miles is designed to be simple and user-friendly. Members simply need to log in to Brilliant's official website, navigate to the 'my Brilliant dashboard' page, click the 'Transfer Points to Airline Miles' button to select their preferred choice from the four airlines, and enter the number of points they wish to convert and submit the conversion form to complete the transaction securely.

Exclusive Bonus Miles for Year-End Travel and Beyond

To celebrate the launch of the 'Have a Brilliant Flight' programme, LHG is introducing a limited-time 'Bonus Miles' offer for members to earn extra miles. Members who carry out their points-to-miles conversion for the first time during the promotional period will automatically receive an extra reward of up to 1,000 miles, based on their airline of choice. Rewards are limited, with each airline offering a quota of 2,000 spots for Brilliant members, available on a first-come, first-served basis. This offer will enrich future travels for all and is available from 15 November 2024 to 31 January 2025.

Additionally, LHG is hosting a unique social media story-sharing campaign, with up to 1,000,000 miles for grabs. From 15 November to 15 December 2024, members are invited to share their most memorable travel experiences on Facebook and Instagram, and the ten members with the most creative and engaging stories will each win Brilliant membership points as rewards, which they can convert into up to 100,000 miles depending on the airline of their choice. To participate, members of the public will need to follow the official Brilliant Facebook and Instagram accounts, share their travel stories, tag friends and become Brilliant members.

About Brilliant by Langham

Brilliant by Langham is a loyalty and experience platform from Langham Hospitality Group. Brilliant combines advanced analytics with a deeply ingrained service culture to bring you immediate benefits and personalised hospitality offerings, from whimsical journeys and cultural immersions to unforgettable wellness and culinary delights. Brilliant's mission is to create a genuine emotional connection with its members, and make each of them feel special, like the individuals they are. Brilliant invites you to experience more, to feel more, to enjoy that sparkle of brilliance that we know you'll love. Together, we'll build new memories and turn them into stories, stories that spark unforgettable feelings with every encounter. For further information, visit BrilliantByLangham.com.

