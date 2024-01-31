British University Vietnam (BUV) announces new programmes awarded by top UK universities

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9243951-british-university-vietnam-buv-new-programme-awarded/

Specifically, the programmes of Business and Management, Economics and Management, and Accounting and Finance, awarded by the University of London, will be officially taught at BUV in 2024, providing more study options for students in the fields of economics, business, and finance. The entire curriculum and examinations are designed and graded by the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), one of the Russell Group of Universities in the UK, a federation member of the University of London and ranked among the top three universities in the UK (according to the University League Tables 2024). Established in 1836, the University of London is one of the oldest and largest universities in the UK, comprising 17 esteemed institutions.

For the Games Art programme, students will be equipped with professional knowledge of game development tools, learning how to create game prototypes and gaining practical experience. The programme is awarded by Staffordshire University, which is ranked seventh in the world for Game Design and Development and is one of the top 10 UK universities in terms of employment prospects.

Another programme awarded by Staffordshire University at BUV is Contemporary Creative Practice specialised in Animation, which is designed for those interested in giving life to inanimate objects using 2D, 3D technology, and Stop Motion techniques.

Awarded by University of Stirling, the BSc (Hons) Data Science and Artificial Intelligence degree focuses on training knowledge and skills related to data technology and data analysis. Intuitive teaching models with a hands-on approach help students know how to develop new processes and technologies and confidently use technology in their professional fields.

The Professional Communication (Business, Design & Strategy) programme is awarded by Arts University Bournemouth – one of the leading art universities in the UK's creative industry, which achieved a gold award from TEF and HEFCE for excellent teaching frameworks. Students will learn about practical creative communication methods, combined with research on business strategies and design, to develop comprehensive communication solutions that meet a brand's marketing goals. This interdisciplinary approach prepares students for creative and business/strategy careers in the communications industry.

Professor Rick Bennett, BUV Deputy Vice-Chancellor & Vice President shared: "The introduction of these programmes and specialism marks an important step forward for British University Vietnam as we are expanding. This is also our response to the Vietnamese economy and the government's agenda in the Games, Technology and Business & Communications sectors. The programmes are designed to keep up with market needs, equipping students with essential skills to enter the workforce. We hope that they will open new doors for students, helping young people be confident and ready to become global citizens in today's world."

Earlier this year, the university announced the plan to expand its five-star campus in Ecopark with a total investment of 165 million USD. The fully developed campus is expected to be completed in 2028 and accommodate up to 10,000 students.

BUV's new degree programmes and specialism are expected to start enrollment in the academic year 2024 - 2025. For more detailed information about our teaching programmes, please visit: https://www.buv.edu.vn/undergraduate/

About British University Vietnam:

Established in 2009, British University Vietnam is proud to bring a quality and prestigious British education system and an international learning experience to students in Vietnam.

The university offers Bachelor programmes in Business, Tourism and Hospitality, Computing and Innovative Technologies, and Creative Industries awarded by University of London and other prestigious universities in the UK. BUV students learn through courses that are certified for global quality, are taught by a team of lecturers with 100% international qualifications and are well equipped for the future with a well-rounded Personal and Social Programme (PSG).

The university is the only one in Vietnam to achieve a comprehensive 5-star QS international standard certification and is the only university in Southeast Asia to receive a comprehensive accreditation certification from the UK Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education.

