Broadway's THE SOUND OF MUSIC returns to light the lights next week at the Grand Theatre of Xiqu Centre and TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON Becomes Official Residence Partner

HONG KONG, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON, the mega flagship offering by Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) (0016) under its premium residential leasing brand of TOWNPLACE, announced it will be the Official Residence partner for the International Tour of the Broadway classic musical THE SOUND OF MUSIC during the Hong Kong engagement from April to June.

As a world-renowned production, Broadway International Group and Broadway Asia's THE SOUND OF MUSIC has toured globally, captivating audiences around the World in cities such as Shanghai, Beijing, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Mumbai and more. Tickets are in high demand as this timeless musical will premiere at the Grand Theatre of the Xiqu Centre, West Kowloon Cultural District, celebrating the 65th Anniversary of this world-beloved classic Broadway musical. Since the announcement of the musical's arrival in Hong Kong, ticket sales have been met with great enthusiasm and an additional 24 shows have been added to the season! Audiences in Hong Kong will have the opportunity to experience the tale of love, compassion, hope and survival while also hearing their musical favourites live on stage, including Do-Re-Mi, Climb Ev'ry Mountain, Edelweiss, My Favourite Things and the beloved title song, The Sound of Music. The international tour of THE SOUND OF MUSIC is created by a Broadway creative team, led by three-time Tony Award Winner Jack O'Brien, and an international cast starring Natalie Duncan as Maria Rainer, Corey Greenan as Captain Von Trapp and Lauren Kidwell as Mother Abbess. The international tour is produced by Simone Genatt and Marc Routh for Broadway International Group.

Exclusive Platform for Art at West Kowloon Cultural District, TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON Creates Premium Accommodation Experience with the Superior Location

TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON with its great location and artsy life aesthetics, is honored to provide a unique and premium staying experience for the company of THE SOUND OF MUSIC, allowing the artistic team from afar to immerse themselves in the rich charm of Hong Kong's culture in the West Kowloon Cultural District. As an artistic center in Hong Kong, the West Kowloon Cultural District brings together a plethora of international art events, providing a stage for artists from around the world to fully showcase their talents. Each cultural exchange here contributes to the creation of new cultural landscapes in the Hong Kong arts scene. The West Kowloon Cultural District not only breaks down barriers between humanities and nature, work and leisure, creators and audiences, but also tightly integrates art with daily life, making life itself a source of artistic inspiration.

TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON is situated on this fertile ground of cultural and artistic endeavors, enjoying unparalleled geographical location adjacent to MTR Nam Cheong Station, providing easy access to Austin Station for the Xiqu Centre and also Hong Kong's West Kowloon Station and Airport Express, surrounded by premier commercial facilities such as the International Commerce Centre (ICC) and International Financial Centre (ifc), collectively creating a bustling and diverse commercial and cultural landscape. The unique cultural charm of West Kowloon Cultural District aligns perfectly with the open and diverse philosophy advocated by TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON, and their combination will generate a powerful complementary force, mutually inspiring each other, injecting new vitality into the future development of the West Kowloon Cultural District.

An oasis of artistic life in a bustling commercial district, TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON Crafts Refined and Humanistic Residence with the Concept of "Community"

There is no better way to connect with the world than through art. TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON is located in the core commercial district of West Kowloon Cultural District, adjacent to popular cultural and artistic landmarks such as the Xiqu Center, where its artistic spatial design complements the vibrant cultural and artistic activities in the surrounding area. Featuring a variety of room types meticulously crafted by internationally renowned design teams, coupled with spacious layouts and gorgeous views of Victoria Harbour, the interior design of the rooms combines color schemes and exquisite details, making the accommodation space not only a place to live but also a refined fusion of art and life.

Additionally, TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON incorporates innovative "Community" concepts to create a series of premium spaces for social activities. The TP Community team carefully curates exclusive community activities, creating a living experience that integrates art and social interactions, providing a unique platform where visitors from all over the globe can appreciate art, exchange knowledge and participate in events. It is the aesthetic value of this deep resonance between artistic life and life itself that makes TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON a perfect match for THE SOUND OF MUSIC production team, who shares a profound pursuit of artistic aesthetics.

Encounter the charm of Hong Kong and enjoy unparalleled memories of carefree accommodation

April in Hong Kong, with blooming flowers and a myriad of cultural and artistic events, is the ideal time to experience rich culture and enjoy your journey. The arrival of THE SOUND OF MUSIC at the Xiqu Center marks the first Broadway musical performance in Hong Kong since the pandemic. It takes only 12 minutes from TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON to the Xiqu Center providing audiences and theater enthusiasts a convenient and comfortable accommodation option. Meanwhile, TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON, with its innovative "Aparthotel" long and short-term hybrid hotel leasing model, perfectly meets the diverse accommodation needs of travelers. Whether it's daily guests seeking short breaks or monthly or yearly tenants seeking long-term stays, ideal accommodations can be found here; and tailor-made hotel services provide each guest with exclusive premium living solutions. The convenient and efficient check-in process allows guests to easily check in through the official mobile App, relieving the fatigue of the journey immediately.

TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON extends a heartfelt welcome to all art enthusiasts and life enthusiasts alike. Beginning today, guests who book directly through our official website will have a terrific opportunity to immerse themselves in THE SOUND OF MUSIC experience. TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON is dedicated to elevating the experience of every visitor to Hong Kong, making every trip to city a memorable and wonderful memory.

About TOWNPLACE

Established in 2019, "TOWNPLACE" is a ground-breaking residential flexi-leasing brand by Sun Hung Kai Properties, offering the twin properties of TOWNPLACE SOHO and TOWNPLACE KENNEDY TOWN. It provides three leasing options of Serviced, Furnished and Unfurnished apartments with varied interior designs to cater for different tastes, and lease terms starting from as short as one month.

"TOWNPLACE" further expands its human-centric livable space, striving to enhance the premium young talents' living experience through the brand-new concept of "Aparthotel" living. Being the largest flagship quality leasing project for young talent, TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON was launched in Oct 2023.

"TOWNPLACE" is the first to introduce the unique Community concept into the market which connects residents closely to help expand their social and professional networks. By meeting like-minded neighbors in the TOWNPLACE Community, friendships are developed and a sharing economy emerges. TOWNPLACE is more than a place to live.

