BTCC Exchange Launches TradFi, Enabling Seamless Access to Global Traditional Markets with USDT

LODZ, Poland, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BTCC, the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, announces the launch of BTCC TradFi, a new cross-market feature that gives users direct access to forex, commodities, indices, and stocks, all margined and settled in USDT.

BTCC TradFi allows USDT-based trading across traditional markets, including forex, gold, oil, global indices, and US stocks.

Global forex trading volumes reached record highs in 2025, while precious metals posted their strongest rally in years, reflecting increasing demand for TradFi-linked instruments among users seeking to hedge or diversify during volatile conditions. BTCC TradFi is designed to meet this demand, allowing users to trade traditional assets using cryptocurrency on a single platform.

The launch of BTCC TradFi represents a strategic expansion of the exchange's multi-asset ecosystem, building on the success of its tokenized precious metal products. Tokenized gold, in particular, generated $5.72 billion in trading volume throughout 2025, with Q4 surging 809% over Q1, as reported in January 2026.

BTCC TradFi offers several key features:

One-Stop Trading with USDT : Trade traditional assets, including forex, commodities such as gold and silver, indices, and stocks on a single platform using USDT margin, eliminating the need to switch between different markets and systems.

: Trade traditional assets, including forex, commodities such as gold and silver, indices, and stocks on a single platform using USDT margin, eliminating the need to switch between different markets and systems. Seamless Cross-Market Access : Move freely between crypto and traditional markets to capture opportunities on a single platform.

: Move freely between crypto and traditional markets to capture opportunities on a single platform. USDT Settlement : All transactions are settled in USDT, removing currency conversion complexity for a smoother trading experience.

: All transactions are settled in USDT, removing currency conversion complexity for a smoother trading experience. Competitive Spreads & High Leverage: Industry-competitive spreads with flexible leverage up to 500x on select instruments.

In the first phase, BTCC TradFi offers over 25 instruments across five major asset classes:

Precious Metals : XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver), XPTUSD (Platinum), XPDUSD (Palladium), XALUSD (Aluminum)

: XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver), XPTUSD (Platinum), XPDUSD (Palladium), XALUSD (Aluminum) Energy Commodities : UKOIL (Brent Crude Oil), USOIL (WTI Crude Oil)

: UKOIL (Brent Crude Oil), USOIL (WTI Crude Oil) Global Indices : DJ30 (Dow Jones), TECH100 (NASDAQ 100), SP500 (S&P 500), GER30 (DAX), UK100 (FTSE)

: DJ30 (Dow Jones), TECH100 (NASDAQ 100), SP500 (S&P 500), GER30 (DAX), UK100 (FTSE) Forex Pairs : GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD

: GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD Stocks: META, TSLA, MSFT, GOOG, AAPL, AMD, AMZN, NVIDIA, ORCL, NFLX, INTEL

Accessible via both web and mobile app, BTCC TradFi follows the exchange's strategic priority to expand into the real-world asset (RWA) sector. BTCC previously achieved a record in tokenized precious metals , with $301 million in daily trading volume as silver surged amid global uncertainty.

BTCC is one of the industry's earliest exchanges and serves over 11 million users worldwide. The platform continues to build infrastructure connecting traditional financial markets with cryptocurrency trading, with plans to expand asset classes and introduce more popular TradFi instruments in the coming months.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 11 million users across 100+ countries. Partnered with 2023 Defensive Player of the Year and 2x NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as global brand ambassador, BTCC delivers secure, accessible crypto trading services with an unmatched user experience.

