BTS Kicks Off a 'New Era' in South Korea with World Tour - Agoda Reports 8x Increase in Searches to Goyang

SINGAPORE, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has witnessed a rise in travel interest to South Korea's Goyang and Busan as well as other key tour cities following the announcement of BTS's world tour dates earlier this week. This marks the group's first tour after a four-year hiatus, and fans are ready to "spring day" into action to catch their favorite group live. Following the announcement of their tour dates on Tuesday, Agoda observed a nearly 8x increase in accommodation searches to Goyang, where BTS's tour will kick off on April 9 and continue on April 11-12, compared to the week before. Busan has also seen a 47% rise in searches, as fans prepare to "run" to these iconic concert destinations.

The announcement has ignited a wave of excitement among BTS fans across Asia, with the highest travel interest to South Korean tour destinations coming from Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, Hong Kong, and China. Notably, searches to Busan and Goyang from the Philippines increased by over 7x, while Hong Kong saw a 145% rise, with fans eager to catch BTS before their scheduled March 2027 concert dates in Manila and Hong Kong. Meanwhile, searches from China have more than doubled, with fans "burning up" to experience BTS live, given the absence of a planned stop in their market.

Beyond South Korea's Goyang and Busan, other Asian cities are also experiencing a "mic drop" in search activity. Kaohsiung has seen a 2x increase in searches, and Tokyo has experienced an 18% rise in searches following this week's announcement of BTS tour dates, indicating that fans are willing to travel far and wide to be part of the BTS Army.

Matteo Frigerio, Chief Marketing Officer at Agoda shared, "BTS fans are truly 'dynamite' in their enthusiasm, and Agoda is thrilled to help them experience the 'euphoria' of catching the K-pop group live at these exciting tour destinations. With Agoda, fans can easily plan their trips and ensure they don't miss a beat of the BTS magic, all while enjoying great deals on accommodations and flights."

As fans prepare to "go go" on their BTS journey, Agoda offers over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in the same booking. For the best deals, fans are encouraged to check out Agoda's mobile app or visit Agoda.com.

