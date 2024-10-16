Build a bridge of life, protect the spirits of the blue sky

BORTALA, China, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the beautiful Ebi Lake wetland, the State Grid Bortala Power Supply Company is infusing new vitality into this ecological treasure in a warm-hearted manner. In mid-October, a large number of migratory birds arrived at the Ebi Lake wetland. The company organized a professional team to install artificial bird nests along the 110 kV shoreline.

The Ebinur Lake Wetland, located in the Bortala Mongol Autonomous Prefecture of Xinjiang, is a national nature reserve rich in biodiversity. It serves as a paradise for numerous bird species to inhabit and breed, as well as an important corridor for bird migration. Ebinur Lake is the largest salt lake in Xinjiang, nurturing 327 animal species, including over 260 bird species.

Currently, seven high-voltage power transmission lines traverse the Ebinur Lake Wetland Reserve. To reduce the impact on bird habitation and migration within the protected area, the company continuously conducts bird observations and behavior studies during power line maintenance. They provide a safe and comfortable habitat for birds by building artificial nests.

"Bird migration activities in the reserve are currently quite frequent. To minimize the impact of transmission towers on birds, we have specially customized a batch of bird nests," said Xu Saisai, the leader of the transmission maintenance team at the State Grid Bortala Power Supply Company.

The newly installed nests are made of environmentally friendly rattan materials, with a diameter of about 50 centimeters. They are aesthetically pleasing and highly practical, meeting the nesting needs of medium to large water birds. As the Ebinur Lake Wetland is in a high-wind area, maintenance personnel have welded special mounting brackets to the bottom of the nests to prevent them from falling off the towers during use.

"We hope to provide a better habitat for birds by installing these nests, while also promoting harmony between the power grid and the ecological environment. It is our responsibility and obligation to actively fulfill our social responsibilities and contribute to ecological protection while ensuring power supply," Xu Saisai added.

Moving forward, the company will adhere to the concept of "green development and harmonious coexistence." They will continue to explore and implement new models and methods for ecological protection, working hand in hand with the government, environmental organizations, and the public to advance ecological conservation and build a beautiful green home where humans and nature coexist harmoniously.

