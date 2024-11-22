State Grid Bortala Power Supply Company: Green Construction Makes Highway Development More "Intelligent and Dynamic"

BORTALA, China, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 21, the State Grid Bortala Power Supply Company organized marketing professionals to conduct customer visits regarding the G219 Wenhuo Highway construction project, striving to ensure stable electricity supply for the construction.

The G219 Wenhuo Highway construction project is a key construction project in Xinjiang. The project emphasizes refined construction efforts and incorporates green construction technology throughout the entire process.

The Moxun Mountain Tunnel is a critical part of the Wenhuo Highway. The surrounding geological structure is complex, with changing climates. China Communications Second Highway Engineering Bureau Ltd. has invested in the construction of a new 110 kV Moxun Mountain Substation to provide power supply for intelligent construction equipment such as TBM tunneling machines, electric dual-head vehicles, and welding robots.

The company proactively connected with users and established a dedicated flexible service team for key projects prior to commissioning. They customized power supply solutions based on the varying construction intensities and equipment usage at different stages of highway development. In-depth discussions were held with the construction units regarding the scale of the substation, the capacity of the main transformer, incoming and outgoing line specifications, and other critical parameters.

"The Moxun Mountain Tunnel utilizes advanced TBM construction technology, incorporating clean energy as the primary power source for excavation, shotcreting, support, and muck transportation, in order to achieve green construction and reduce energy consumption and emissions," said Su Ze Yi, the project manager for the G219 Wenhuo S3 standard section of China Communications Second Engineering Bureau.

The G219 Wenhuo Highway project consumes approximately 1.6 million kilowatt-hours of electricity per month, reflecting high electricity demand and production requirements. Currently, the Moxun Mountain Tunnel has successfully advanced 1,000 meters, marking yet another milestone towards the full completion and operation of the Wenhuo Highway, laying a solid foundation for the subsequent progress of the project.

Looking ahead, the company will closely monitor the construction progress of major projects, comprehensively enhance the service level of "accessing electricity," and create an exceptional brand for power supply services. It will continue to deepen the "Sunshine Industry Expansion" initiative, constantly improve the convenience and satisfaction of customers in obtaining electricity, and continuously empower the high-quality development of the Bortala region.

SOURCE State Grid Bortala Power Supply Company