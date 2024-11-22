State Grid Bortala Power Supply Company: Installing Lightning Arresters on Transmission Lines to Ensure Safe Operation

BORTALA, China, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 21, the State Grid Bortala Power Supply Company installed lightning arresters on the 110 kV Huanggu Transmission Line, effectively enhancing the transmission line's ability to guard against lightning strikes and further ensuring the safe and stable operation of the transmission lines.

The 110kV Huanggu Qianxian line is a vital power supply route for the Jingyi-Huoerguosi Railway, supporting the Aobao, Achaer, and Suguer traction substations. Located in the rugged Achaer mountainous area, the line faces frequent thunderstorms and lightning strikes, posing risks to the system's reliability.

The company decided to install lightning arresters in lightning-prone areas. The installation work lasted for two days from November 20 to 21, and was conducted on iron towers No. 209 to 214 of the 110kV Huanggu Qianxian line.

To ensure the smooth progress of the lightning arrester installation work, the company formulated a detailed operation plan in advance and organized experienced transmission professionals to carry out the installation work. The operators traveled for two hours to reach the foot of the Achar Mountain. Due to the rugged and steep terrain in the mountainous area, the operation was challenging. The transmission personnel overcame numerous difficulties and reached the base of the iron towers after a difficult 40-minute climb. Under the premise of ensuring safety, they took safety measures and ascended the iron towers to successfully complete the installation of 18 sets of lightning arresters on the 110kV Huanggu Qianxian line.

Liang Wei, the maintenance supervisor at the Transmission Operation and Maintenance Center, highlighted the importance of the lightning arresters, saying, "These devices quickly redirect lightning strikes into the ground, protecting the line and enhancing its resistance to storm damage. This ensures a more reliable power supply for the Jingyi-Huoerguosi Railway."

In the next step, the company will regularly organize personnel to inspect and maintain the electric railway line, timely discover and handle potential safety hazards, and complete the installation work of the Beidou ice coating monitoring device at Tower No. 114 of the line. It will continue to strengthen communication and coordination with the railway department to jointly provide higher-quality services and guarantees for the power supply operation and maintenance of the Jingyi-Huoerguosi Railway.

SOURCE State Grid Bortala Power Supply Company