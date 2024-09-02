Build4Asia Announces New Dates and Location for a Refined 2025 Edition

HONG KONG, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Build4Asia — Asia's Innovative Technology Showcase for Building, Electrical Engineering and Security Industries is set to embark on an exciting new chapter in 2025. Originally scheduled for May at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre, the event will now take place from 15-17 July at AsiaWorld-Expo, co-locating with three other leading technology-focused exhibitions including The Battery Show Asia, Mobility Tech Asia and the brand-new Data Center Asia. Through this strategic move, the event aims to sharpen its focus on cutting-edge technologies, expand its impact across Asia while delivering the same level of excellence Build4Asia is known for.

Enhanced Exhibits and Broader Visitor Base through Co-Location

Build4Asia will be co-located with three prominent tech shows - The Battery Show Asia, Mobility Tech Asia and Data Center Asia, leveraging on the success of the parent shows in the US and Europe, the three events are all making their first Asian edition in Hong Kong. Spanning six halls at AsiaWorld-Expo, this comprehensive technology showcase not only accelerates digital transformation across sectors, but also enhances Hong Kong's connectivity to regional markets, positioning it as a key hub for technological innovation and collaboration.

In addition to building up regional presence, the co-location significantly expands the event's exhibit profile and customer base, drawing in more buyers from a diverse range of sectors including energy storage, system integration, environmental sustainability, power generation, IT and infrastructure, engineering, property development, facility and building management, physical and cybersecurity, risk management, as well as venture capitalists and investors. This convergence equips building professionals with comprehensive tools to enhance project efficiency and sustainability, fully capitalising on the evolving demands of smart and resilient cities.

Charting the Hybrid Landscape for Smart City Advancement

Build4Asia 2025 unveils a forward-thinking new theme "Charting the Hybrid Landscape for Smart City Advancement", focused on the creation of smart, inclusive and equitable cities. This vision unfolds through a thoughtfully crafted two-stage approach. The first stage emphasises integrated infrastructure planning, striving to enhance urban efficiency by reimagining the construction and management of buildings and utilities, from design and architecture, waste management, water and energy consumption to transport systems. The second stage delves into the transformative potential of data and technologies, seamlessly blending physical infrastructure with digital intelligence. By showcasing innovative products and services across these stages, Build4Asia 2025 not only drives the evolution of urban landscapes but also enriches the quality of life for citizens, fostering a brighter and more sustainable future.

This vision is further realised through the strategic the co-location with other technology-centric expos, connecting key sectors such as construction, energy, data centers and transportation to create a comprehensive blueprint for smart city development. By moving beyond traditional focuses on infrastructure, hardware and software, Build4Asia aims to establish itself as a vibrant hub for open information, data sharing and cross-industry collaboration.

Strengthening Connectivity and Influence Across Asia

This year, Build4Asia is making a strategic shift from local to regional, expanding its reach to encompass the North Asia and Greater China markets, particularly in the burgeoning Greater Bay Area (GBA). This evolution is facilitated by the relocation to AsiaWorld-Expo, a prime venue situated near the city's key infrastructures. Located right next to the Hong Kong International Airport — one of the world's top three airports for international passenger traffic, the event provides unmatched convenience by drastically reducing the travel time for international participants. Additionally, the venue's proximity to the Guangdong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, which connects GBA to Hong Kong in only one hour, ensures seamless access for visitors from Macau and Mainland China, further enhancing the overall ease and appeal of the event.

To further enhance accessibility, Build4Asia will provide a variety of personalised transport services, including shuttle services from the city center and other requested locations, discounts on Airport Express and many more, ensuring a tailored and effortless travel experience for all. The services are designed to streamline the whole sourcing journey, allowing attendees to save time and focus on what truly matters. The new venue, coupled with enhanced accessibility options, offers unrivalled connectivity to a global audience, allowing them to forge wider connections with industry counterparts from across Hong Kong, Asia and beyond.

A New Chapter for Building Excellence

Build4Asia is taking a significant step forward in 2025, positioning itself as a leading regional platform where the most advanced building technologies and forward-thinking regional professionals converge. With an enhanced focus on building technologies, driven by co-location with cutting-edge tech shows and a strategic relocation to strengthen its regional influence, Build4Asia 2025 will surpass all previous editions in scope and impact, serving as the definitive technology hub for Asia's building industry. Join us from July 15-17, 2025 at AWE to experience this exciting new evolution.

