Building Families with Innovation: Patient-First Vision Goes Digital

SYDNEY, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miroma Project Factory (MPF) was delighted to welcome Westmead Fertility Centre to the agency fold for a wide-reaching digital transformation initiative. The engagement began with a comprehensive audit of Westmead Fertility Centre's digital infrastructure to identify opportunities across systems, tools, and platforms to deliver a truly patient-focused experience. This discovery phase included detailed user and stakeholder research, which has informed a robust patient-led digital transformation. Spearheaded by MPF's CEO and Technical Strategist, Kat Robinson and her team, a bold, future-focused pathway, mapping out the changes required to Westmead Fertility Centre's core systems, patient portal, website and supporting digital marketing activities has been created

Through collaboration with Miroma Project Factory, Westmead Fertility Centre is transforming fertility services with a patient-first digital experience that blends science, compassion, and innovation.

MPF has delivered a sleek, fully rebuilt brochure-style website, which headlines a suite of strategic initiatives that are in the works, redefining how Westmead Fertility Centre connects with patients and healthcare professionals, and prepares for a digitally driven future. Westmead Fertility Centre is carving out a new standard in the fertility sector: compassionate, evidence-based, and accessible care underpinned by IT as an enabler. With the digital foundations mapped and progressed, the team at Westmead Fertility Centre is poised to continue to lift expectations for a truly patient-centred experience of the future.

"The transformation we have embarked on with technical expertise and trusted guidance from MPF sees us lean into our focus on excellence, care with compassion, scientific grounding, and our unwavering belief that fertility care should be financially accessible for all. Our recently delivered new website is built for clarity, accessibility, and mobile responsiveness, which redefines how patients discover and engage with fertility care options online. We are on an exciting trajectory that is set to transform our ways of working and supporting our patients and team into the future". Dr Lindsay Gillan, CEO

With the digital foundation in place, the next stages of the transformation will focus on enhancing clinical workflows, optimising referral processes for healthcare professionals, and embedding long-term digital tools, including a revolutionary Virtual Assistant called Feya that is built to support wellbeing and clinical excellence.

About WFC

Westmead Fertility Centre is an assisted reproductive technology (ART) service provider owned by The University of Sydney and located in Westmead Hospital New South Wales, in continuous operation since 1984. Westmead Fertility Centre is committed to making the dream of a family possible for all Australians and in 2020 was chosen by the NSW Government to deliver their Affordable IVF Initiative. Grounded in science and backed by research, Westmead Fertility Centre offers evidence-based, compassionate care at an affordable price, delivering the value and specialised treatment options that couples and individuals facing fertility challenges are looking for. Westmead Fertility Centre is redefining what fertility care looks like in Australia. Westmead Fertility Centre's impressive new website is now available to support individual users and healthcare providers to begin with belief. Learn more at https://westmeadfertilitycentre.com.au/

About MPF

Miroma Project Factory is a multi-award-winning digital strategy and product studio that delivers innovative digital solutions across web, platforms, and systems. Specialising in purposeful technology, MPF works at the intersection of strategy, design, and engineering to create impactful digital products for organisations ready to lead. With deep expertise in healthcare, MPF helps clients scale responsibly, communicate clearly, and connect meaningfully with their audiences. For more information, visit https://www.theprojectfactory.com/

