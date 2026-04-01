Built for Ultimate Touch Experience: Goodix Unveils Next‑Gen Flexible OLED Touch Controller GT9926

SHENZHEN, China, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodix Technology today announced the launch of its next‑generation flexible OLED touch screen controller, the GT9926, making its commercial debut in the OPPO K15 Pro+ gaming smartphone. Designed for the latest generation of ultra‑thin, high‑performance flexible OLED displays, the GT9926 delivers comprehensive enhancements to address industry challenges such as high system loads and severe display interference, enabling more stable, responsive, and ultra‑smooth touch performance for mobile gaming and other demanding usage scenarios.

Speed Speed

Touch Innovations for an Upgraded Experience



Higher SNR, Lower Latency: The GT9926 self‑capacitance sensing adopts a new hardware noise suppression architecture, improving the signal to noise ratio (SNR) by 100% compared with the previous generation. This enables exceptional touch sensitivity and accuracy even in high‑noise environments. An optimized mutual‑capacitance analog front end (AFE) further enhances SNR and overall stability, while significantly reducing touch latency. Even in extremely cold conditions, the controller supports stable touch operation when users are wearing gloves.

Better Display Compatibility: The GT9926 also features a new waveform modulation technology, effectively reducing interference to display signals and flicker issue. It is compatible with the latest flexible OLED technologies, including Pol‑less displays and Tandem OLED panels, enabling flagship‑level display performance without compromising touch responsiveness.

Optimized Performance for Mobile Gaming and Demanding Scenarios



Millisecond‑Level Response for Gaming: Mobile gamers demand faster response and precision. Powered by a new high‑performance architecture, the GT9926 delivers high report rates and ultra‑low latency, enabling millisecond‑level responsiveness that allows players to execute actions faster with greater precision. Even during intense multi‑finger gameplay, sweaty‑hand scenarios, or while wearing gaming gloves, the touch response remains fast, stable, and highly responsive.

Hardware–Software Synergy for Complex Conditions: Environmental factors such as rain, wet hands, and low temperatures have long posed challenges for touchscreen performance, often leading to false touches or unresponsive controls. Through coordinated optimization of hardware circuitry and customized algorithms, the GT9926 significantly improves water resistance and anti‑interference performance, ensuring reliable touch even with raindrops on the screen or wet hands.

The GT9926 has now completed validation with mainstream Android smartphone brands and display panel makers. With strong recognition within the industry, the solution is set for large‑scale adoption in flagship and premium smartphones in 2026, bringing consumers an even smoother and more natural touch experience.

YouTube video link: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/skA7efeqjos

SOURCE Goodix