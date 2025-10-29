TAIPEI, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the world's leading testing, inspection, and certification companies, Bureau Veritas (BV) will participate in Energy Taiwan 2025, organized by SEMI and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA). This year's exhibition, themed "Towards Net-Zero Taiwan," will take place from October 29 to 31 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 (Booth I0430).

Bureau Veritas Showcases Three Key Net-Zero Transformation Solutions at Energy Taiwan

During the exhibition, BV will highlight its comprehensive solutions under the three key pillars of net-zero transformation — New Energy, Sustainability, and Cybersecurity — demonstrating BV's strong capabilities in supporting global green transition and sustainable development.

New Energy

BV will demonstrate its capabilities in testing, verification, and inspection within the energy storage sector, supporting enterprises in ensuring system safety and regulatory compliance. Additionally, BV will provide certification and inspection services for hydrogen and nuclear energy, contributing to the development of new energy solutions.

In addition, BV will feature its expertise in Battery Chemical Testing and Performance Evaluation, covering material analysis, hazardous substance testing, and safety assessment. These services help companies ensure that their battery products meet international standards and regulatory requirements, supporting safe and sustainable applications in the new energy sector.

Sustainability

BV provides comprehensive ESG and net-zero transition solutions to help enterprises establish sustainable management systems, including:

－ Providing carbon verification, reduction pathway, supply chain management and carbon neutrality related services to support corporate sustainability governance.

－ Supporting green manufacturing and life-cycle assessment (LCA) to promote carbon reduction across product life cycles.

－ Featuring the Consumer Products Services (CPS) Division, which offers chemical testing and packaging transportation testing (ISTA) to help brands achieve product safety and environmental compliance, strengthening sustainability throughout the supply chain.

－ Providing international sustainability certification and verification services across transportation, construction, energy, and carbon management sectors, including ISO 14083 (Greenhouse gases — Quantification and reporting of greenhouse gas emissions arising from transport chain operations, LEED, ISCC (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification), and the GHG Protocol.

Cybersecurity

As smart manufacturing and IoT applications continue to expand, BV provides comprehensive cybersecurity testing and certification services, including product security testing, penetration testing, and information security & AI management system (such as ISO 27001 & ISO/IEC 42001). These services help enterprises strengthen data protection and ensure safe and reliable system operations.

Through the three core themes of new energy, sustainability, and cybersecurity, BV demonstrates its expertise in testing, inspection, certification, and sustainable development—partnering with enterprises to co-create a net-zero future.

BV has been recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World's Best Companies for two consecutive years. Recently, BV was included in the Paris CAC 40 stock index and entering the CDP "A List". By combining global resources with local expertise, we help clients mitigate risks, meet societal expectations, and foster trust among businesses, governments, and consumers. As BV Trust Makers, we warmly invite professionals across industries to engage with us at Energy Taiwan 2025, and explore innovative pathways toward a secure, sustainable, and net-zero future.

Bureau Veritas Booth Information

Booth number: I0430

Location: Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 (No. 1, Jingmao 2nd Road, Nangang District, Taipei City 11568, Taiwan)

Date: October 29-31, 2025

Time: 10/29 10:00-17:00; 10/30 10:00-17:00; 10/31 10:00-16:00

Exhibition website: https://www.energytaiwan.com.tw/en/index.html

SOURCE Bureau Veritas