Business of Design Week 2024 Presents "Inter/Section: Design, Artistry and Innovation"

A Grand Return at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre

From 2 to 7 December 2024 , discover design-driven innovations that help tackling today's challenges and reshaping a better sustainable future, with France as Partner Country for the first time since 2009.

HONG KONG, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC), Asia's premiere international annual event on design, innovation and brands, Business of Design Week 2024 (BODW 2024) will be taking place from 2 to 7 December 2024. with its Summit making a grand return at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre to be held on 4 to 6 December 2024. Over 50 renowned creative leaders, entrepreneurs and policymakers from various sectors around the world will gather and share insights on how design-driven innovations can tackle complex challenges of our times and reshaping a more sustainable future.

Together with France as Partner Country, Business of Design Week (BODW) 2024, supported by Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) as Lead Sponsor, and Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) serving as the Co-organiser, will bring an inspiring Summit and a week-long event. The theme of this year's summit is "Inter/Section: Design, Artistry and Innovation", showcasing design-driven innovations that explore the cross-disciplinary and cross-cultural intersections of design, artistry, technology and innovation, tradition and modernity, and the East and West cultural exchange. Responding to the interconnected nature of the world, the Summit seeks to unveil the endless possibilities of design — how design can transform products, processes and strategies in a rapidly changing business environment and push for greater collaboration between businesses.

Prof. Eric Yim, Chairman of HKDC, shared at the press conference for BODW 2024, "Joining hands with France, we embrace the fusion of creative ideas and cultural connections, embodying the essence of innovation that not only evolves design perceptions but also drives forward progress, fostering a future where design serves as a bridge between cultures, inspiring innovation and fostering meaningful change. This lies at the core of BODW 2024, shaping what we are excited to present to our audience."

As 2024 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of China-France diplomatic relations and the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism, HKDC has once again invited France to join BODW with the integral role as its year-round partner country, following their previous collaboration in 2009. Through this partnership, both parties have jointly contributed to BODW 2024 and KODW 2024, which was successfully held in June, as well as the upcoming Parisian decoration, design, and lifestyle trade fair Maison&Objet, which will be showcasing in Hong Kong for the first time this year.

Christile Drulhe, the Consul General of France in Hong Kong and Macau, stated, "It was our privilege to work together with HKDC in co-creating year-long cross-disciplinary programmes for design and cultural exchanges. With the upcoming BODW 2024 as well as the other activities lined up for the rest of the year, we eagerly anticipate sharing France's unique design and innovation philosophy with everyone on a grander and more innovative scale."

Synergistically, HKTDC will concurrently stage its flagship innovation events DesignInspire and the Business of IP Asia (BIP Asia). Anna Cheung, Director, Service Promotion from HKTDC said: "The HKTDC has co-organised the Business of Design Week for more than two decades, and in this time we've witnessed the unceasing expansion of the programme's scale. Now, BODW has become one of Hong Kong's annual mega events, and its positive impact on Asia's design industry is evident to all. We are greatly looking forward to the synergistic effect that will be brought about with BODW 2024, DesignInspire and BIP Asia, in sh – owcasing how design and innovation can enhance operations in the business world." In addition, HKTDC will collaborate with Maison&Objet to debut the Maison & Objet Design Factory in DesignInspire (5 – 7 December 2024), underlining Hong Kong as the Asian Hub for design.

BODW 2024 will gather over 50 renowned designers and entrepreneurs from France, Hong Kong, the Mainland and overseas to participate in more than 40 face-to-face panels, keynote speeches and fireside chats on the five key topics of Urban Futures, Brands & Retail Resurgence, Craftsmanship & Material Mastery, Culture & Digital Aesthetics, and AI & Future Tech.

The following list includes some of the highlighted speakers at the Summit:

Key Topic Speaker Country or Region Urban Futures • Thomas Heatherwick, Founder & Design Director of Heatherwick Studio • Kengo Kuma, Founder of Kengo Kuma & Associates • Thomas Coldefy, Principal of Coldefy • Ma Yansong, Architect, Artist, Founder & Principal Partner of MAD architects • Keith Griffiths, Founder and Chairman of Aedas United Kingdom Japan France The Mainland Hong Kong Brands & Retail Resurgence • Pansy Ho, Vice President of All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce; Vice President of China Foundation for Cultural Heritage Conservation • Julie Matikhine, Chief Brand Officer of Organising Committee of the Olympic & Paralympic Games of Paris 2024 • Julia Capp, CEO of RDAI • Ramy Fischler, CEO of RF STUDIO • Mark Dytham, Architect of Klein Dytham architecture • Grace Lo, President & Head of Global Marketing of KEF Audio Group Greater Bay Area

France

France France Japan Hong Kong Craftsmanship & Material Mastery • Guo Pei, Couture Designer & Founder of Rose Studio & Guo Pei Paris • Valérie Maltaverne, Artistic Director of YMER&MALTA • Olivia Putman, Art Director of Studio Putman • Poul Madsen, CEO of Normann Copenhagen The Mainland France France Denmark Culture & Digital Aesthetics • Yannick Lintz, President of The Guimet National Museum of Asian Arts • Kook Ewo, Founder of Motion Plus Design • Karin Fong, Creative Director of Imaginary Forces • Reuben Wu, Photographer & Visual Artist of Reuben Wu Studio France France United States United States AI & Future Tech • Zuber Mohammed, Global Head of Product & Partner Marketing of TikTok • Fan Ling, Founder & CEO of Tezign.com • Anthony Lo, Chief Design Officer & Vice President of Global Design of BAIC Group • Tianyuan Li, Head of Design at Xiaomi EV of Beijing Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd Singapore The Mainland The Mainland The Mainland

BODW 2024's opening ceremony will commence at 9AM on 4 December and kick off a series of exciting events to take place across the next three days. Eva Nguyen Binh, President of Institut français (France), will be kicking off the opening session for the "Inter/Section: Design, Artistry and Innovation" Summit. Thomas Heatherwick, Founder & Design Director of Heatherwick Studio (United Kingdom), whose portfolio of clients includes Google, alongside Ma Yansong, Architect, Artist, Founder & Principal Partner of MAD architects (The Mainland), whose practice embodies a contemporary interpretation of the Eastern affinity with nature, will take the stage in the morning sessions, sharing their insights on Urban Futures in respective keynote speeches and a shared panel.

Renowned French audio-visual artists Franck Vigroux and Antoine Schmitt will deliver a special performance during the opening ceremony of the event, followed by an exclusive performance segment in the afternoon on 4 December.

The highlighted programmes of BODW 2024 feature:

4 December: Urban Futures

Exploring innovative design solutions for shaping sustainable, smart, and liveable cities of tomorrow. The topic emphasises the importance of humanising architecture by building urban environments that prioritise the human experience, ultimately enhancing the quality of urban life.

4-5 December: Brands & Retail Resurgence

Examining the transformation of brand identity and retail experiences in the dynamic and intricate landscape. The topic covers new retail concepts and how brands can effectively connect with consumers through design and experience.

5 December: Craftsmanship & Material Mastery

Celebrating the fusion of traditional craftsmanship with modern design and materials. The topic highlights the importance of skilled artisanship and leading the creative process from design to manufacturing.

6 December: AI & Future Tech

Investigating the impact of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies on design processes and outcomes. Explore how AI, machine learning, and other advanced technologies are revolutionising design across various industries.

6 December: Culture & Digital Aesthetics

Exploring the intersection of design and culture, with a focus on how design shapes cultural narratives. The topic also examines how digital tools and platforms are fostering new aesthetic expressions.

Besides the three consecutive days of the summit, BODW 2024 will also encompass a series of Concurrent Programmes featuring exhibitions, lectures, guided tours and exchange programmes, enveloping Hong Kong in the atmosphere of design and creativity. These include:, the opening ceremony of the Hong Kong Design Centre's DX design hub at Sham Shui Po, GBA Creative Fortnight, BODW 2024 Gala Dinner cum DFA Awards Presentation at Hong Kong's newest landmark, The Henderson, BODW In The City, Maison&Objet Design Factory and deTour 2024 Design Festival.

For the latest information and ticketing information regarding BODW 2024, please visit the official website at https://2024.bodw.com/en.

The BODW 2024 tickets are currently on sale. Purchase them now to enjoy exclusive discounts at official website:

One-Day Pass $756 (Original Price: $1,260) • 1-day summit access • Networking Opportunities with Global Speakers in-person • A designated BODW pin and a special gift • Unlimited access to on-demand content from BODW 2024 • Complimentary bodw+ Plus membership (1-year) Three-Day Pass $1,620 (Original Price: $2,700) • 3-day summit access • Networking Opportunities with Global Speakers in-person • A designated BODW pin and a special gift • Unlimited access to on-demand content from BODW 2024 • Complimentary bodw+ Plus membership (1-year) Morning Pass (Original Price: $750) • Morning session summit access • Networking opportunities with global speakers in-person • A designated BODW pin and a special gift • Unlimited access to on-demand content from BODW 2024 • Complimentary bodw+ Plus membership (1-year) Network Up $2400 (Original Price: $3,999) • 3-day summit access • Networking Opportunities with Global Speakers in-person • Premium seat • A designated BODW pin and a special gift • One seat for BODW 2024 Gala Dinner cum DFA Awards Presentation Ceremony • Unlimited access to on-demand content from BODW 2024 • Complimentary bodw+ Plus membership (1-year)

bodw+ Plus and Corporate members can enjoy an exclusive 50% discount. Attendees of the summit will also be able to participate in more exciting activities of BODW 2024 during 2 to 7 December, including an exclusive invitation to GBA Creative Fortnight Guided Tour to experience the power of design in the region at HKDC's new headquarter, and a creative odyssey at DesignInspire to witness the premiere of Maison&Objet in Asia at the M&O Design Factory in the exhibition.

To capture the key innovative insights by global speakers and happenings at BODW 2024 Summit, a panel broadcast will be streamed on ViuTVsix at 8:30-10:30pm on December 4 to 6, with the full programme livestreamed on bodw+ and social media platforms to provide full access to international audience.

For live updates on BODW 2024, please follow bodw+ on the following social media channels: Facebook (bodw+), Instagram (@bodwplus), X (@bodwplus), LinkedIn (bodw+) and YouTube (bodw+).

About Hong Kong Design Center (HKDC) ( www.hkdesigncentre.org )

Hong Kong Design Centre is a strategic partner of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in leveraging the city's East-meets-West advantage to create value from design.

To achieve our goals we:

Cultivate a design culture

Bridge stakeholders to opportunities that unleash the value of design

Promote excellence in various design disciplines

About Consulate General of France in Hong Kong and Macau

( https://hongkong.consulfrance.org/ )

The Consulate General of France in Hong Kong and Macau administers the French community in Hong Kong and Macau and has the mission to serve and protect the interests of French citizens. It also delivers visas to nationals of other countries willing to travel to France. Under the authority of the French Ambassador in Beijing, the Consul General is in charge of coordinating and furthering the development of political, cultural and economic relations between France and both Hong Kong and Macau. As part of its actions for promoting French culture and arts, the Department of Culture, Education and Science (SCAC) provides information, advice and support on the development of culture and art-related projects. Bringing together French and local organisations is one of the principal missions of SCAC. It particularly encourages projects leading to long-term exchange programmes (teachers, students, artists, and authors), co-production or training programmes in or with France.

About Business of Design Week (BODW) ( 2024.bodw.com )

Business of Design Week (BODW), Asia's premier annual event on design, innovation and brands since 2002, is organised by Hong Kong Design Centre and gathers some of the world's foremost design masters, brand leaders and entrepreneurs from Hong Kong as well as overseas, driving discourse on the value of design and innovation to inspire global audiences and explore new business opportunities.

About DesignInspire (designinspire.hktdc.com)

DesignInspire, organised by Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), is a Business-to-All exchange and inspiring platform that gathers global design and creative elites, trend-setting brands, associations and institutes. Through a series of interactive exhibits, design masterpieces, award-winning projects and creative workshops, participants will explore the limitless potential of design and promote top-tier creativity. As a unique B2A platform for Hong Kong's creative industry, DesignInspire aims to establish a gateway for connecting Hong Kong with the international design community, fostering interaction and collaboration.

About Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDAHK) ( www.ccidahk.gov.hk )

The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) established in June 2024, formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK), is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative industries with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and cross-genre collaboration, promoting the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries under the industry-oriented principle, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community to implement Hong Kong's positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange under the National 14th Five-Year Plan. CCIDA sponsors HKDC to organise various projects to promote Hong Kong design and design thinking.

Disclaimer: The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.

