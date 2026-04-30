Business Reorganization by Morisawa Group's Taiwan Subsidiary and Arphic -- Launch of New Structure "MORISAWA ARPHIC" to Co-Create the Next Era of Fonts

TAIPEI, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arphic Technology Co., Ltd. (Chinese name: 文鼎科技開發股份有限公司; hereinafter "Arphic") and Morisawa Inc.'s Taiwan subsidiary have reorganized their business operations in Taiwan and transitioned to a new structure as MORISAWA ARPHIC Inc. (Chinese name: 森澤文鼎股份有限公司; hereinafter "MORISAWA ARPHIC"), effective April 30, 2026.

Founded in 1990, Arphic became a subsidiary of Morisawa Inc. in November 2022. Since then, as a member of the Morisawa Group, it has developed and provided multilingual fonts centered on Japanese and Chinese typefaces.

Under the new structure, the "Arphic Types" brand will be maintained. The company will also carry forward Arphic's extensive expertise in Chinese typeface design developed over more than three decades, while integrating this foundation with the Morisawa Group's global network and broader perspective. Sharing Morisawa's corporate philosophy of "contributing to society through typography," MORISAWA ARPHIC will continue to provide multilingual font solutions centered on Chinese and Japanese typefaces, offering a wide range of styles with consistent quality.

Going forward, the company will further strengthen its capabilities across embedded fonts, custom font development, and cloud-based font services, supported by its extensive font portfolio and advanced technologies. Building on this foundation, MORISAWA ARPHIC aims to collaborate with global enterprises and creative professionals to co-create new brand value and deliver enriched visual experiences.

Please note that existing customer and partner contracts, as well as currently used services, will continue without change. The company remains committed to maintaining stable operations and ensuring a reliable service environment.

MORISAWA ARPHIC official website: www.morisawa-arphic.com.tw/en/

CONTACT: Ethan Chiou email: [email protected]

SOURCE MORISAWA ARPHIC