BUV partners with Chinese Service Center for Scholarly Exchange to support Asian talent mobility

HANOI, Vietnam, Dec. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- British University Vietnam (BUV) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Chinese Service Center for Scholarly Exchange (CSCSE), under China's Ministry of Education, aimed at strengthening cooperation in education and academic exchange between Vietnam and China.

The agreement was signed by Professor Rick Bennett, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of BUV, and Xia Jianhui, Deputy Director of CSCSE. The signing ceremony was attended by representatives from Vietnam's Ministry of Education and Training, CSCSE, and BUV.

Professor Rick Bennett (4th, R), Deputy Vice-Chancellor of BUV, shakes hands with Xia Jianhui, Deputy Director of CSCSE. Photo courtesy of BUV

Expanding cross-border education cooperation

The MoU establishes a framework for collaboration focused on international talent mobility, study-abroad support, and academic exchange within Asia. Under the agreement, the two institutions will work together to support students from China and other Asian countries through preparatory programs designed to strengthen academic readiness, language proficiency, and cultural understanding prior to enrollment in degree programs at BUV.

The partnership also provides opportunities for students to access innovation and entrepreneurship initiatives, including China-based platforms and academic competitions. In addition, BUV students may participate in "Study in China" programs and short-term exchanges. The agreement also seeks to facilitate degree recognition and verification to support academic and professional mobility across borders.

As part of the cooperation, CSCSE will expand its outreach activities in Asia, with BUV supporting the promotion of "Study in China" initiatives and hosting education-related events in Vietnam.

According to Xia Jianhui, Vietnam is becoming an increasingly relevant destination for Chinese students seeking internationally oriented education within the region. He said the partnership with BUV is intended to provide students with additional study pathways while supporting bilateral educational cooperation.

Professor Rick Bennett said the agreement reflects BUV's intention to expand regional academic partnerships. He noted that combining CSCSE's study-abroad services network with BUV's British-accredited programs could broaden access to international education opportunities for students across Asia.

Quality assurance and degree recognition

CSCSE, which operates under China's Ministry of Education, supports international academic exchange, overseas study services, and qualification verification for Chinese students.

BUV has previously been recognized by China's Ministry of Education as an accredited foreign university and is listed on CSCSE's official platform. As a result, degrees awarded by BUV are formally recognized by Chinese authorities. This enables BUV graduates seeking further study or employment in China to verify their qualifications through CSCSE.

BUV stated that this recognition aligns with its Triple Quality Assurance framework, which benchmarks institutional quality at local, national, and international levels. The university is accredited by Vietnam's Ministry of Education and Training and has received institutional accreditation from the U.K.'s Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA). BUV also maintains a QS 5-Star rating across multiple categories.

Regional education pathways

Recent changes in major study-abroad destinations such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada, including higher tuition fees and stricter visa requirements, have prompted some students to consider alternative education pathways within Asia. Transnational education models, such as British-accredited programs delivered in Vietnam, offer regional options with international recognition.

BUV was established in 2009 as a foreign-invested university and partners with U.K. institutions to deliver British degree programs. These include University of London programs with academic direction from the London School of Economics and Political Science. In 2025, BUV was designated an International Partner of the University of London.

According to publicly available estimates, the cost of completing a three-year University of London degree in the U.K. can exceed US$170,000, including tuition and living expenses. BUV said the same qualification completed in Vietnam typically involves lower overall costs, partly due to reduced tuition and living expenses.

Yinglu Guo, a student from Shenzhen currently studying at BUV, said the program offered an opportunity to pursue a British degree while remaining closer to home.

BUV has also received international recognition related to student experience and admissions processes. The university is located within the Ecopark township near Hanoi and operates a campus with sustainability certification, on-campus services, and student support facilities.

BUV said it will continue to expand partnerships with international institutions and invest in academic programs and infrastructure as part of its long-term development strategy.

