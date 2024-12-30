DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange, today announced a thrilling new campaign in collaboration with SOLV Protocol: the bbSOL Maxi Rewards. This exciting event offers users the chance to win a share of 1,300,000 SOLV tokens via airdrop by staking their SOL.

From December 30, 2024, at 10:00 AM UTC to January 20, 2025, at 10:00 AM UTC, users who stake at least 0.5 SOL to obtain bbSOL through their Bybit Web3 Seed Phrase Wallet on the Bybit Web3 Earn platform are eligible to participate in the campaign and win exciting SOLV rewards.

Bybit and SOLV Protocol Team Up for Explosive bbSOL Maxi Rewards (PRNewsfoto/Bybit)

"We're thrilled to partner with SOLV Protocol for this exciting campaign," said Emily Bao, Head of Web3 and Spot at Bybit. "The bbSOL Maxi Rewards presents a fantastic opportunity for users to maximize their SOL holdings and earn substantial rewards. We encourage everyone to participate and experience the power of Bybit Web3."

How to Participate:

Visit the Airdrop Arcade: Head over to the dedicated "bbSOL X SOLV Campaign Page" (Airdrop Arcade).

Connect Your Wallet: Connect your Bybit Web3 Seed Phrase Wallet and complete the required tasks.

Stake Your SOL: Stake a minimum of 0.5 SOL to obtain bbSOL through Bybit Web3 Earn. The more you stake, the higher your potential rewards in the Ultimate Rewards Pool.

The top 100 stakers with the highest SOL stakes will receive their SOLV rewards directly to their Bybit Web3 Seed Phrase Wallet's ETH address within three weeks of the event's conclusion.

To participate, users must deposit SOL and obtain bbSOL on the Bybit Web3 Earn platform using their Bybit Web3 Seed Phrase Wallet. Only new SOL deposits made during the event period are eligible for rewards.

About Bybit Web3

Bybit Web3 is redefining openness in the decentralized world, creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. We are committed to welcoming builders, creators, and partners in the blockchain space, extending an invitation to both crypto enthusiasts and the curious, with a community of over 130 million wallet addresses across over 30 major ecosystem partners, and counting.

Bybit Web3 provides a comprehensive suite of Web3 products designed to make accessing, swapping, collecting and growing Web3 assets as open and simple as possible. Our wallets, marketplaces and platforms are all backed by the security and expertise that define Bybit as the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, trusted by over 60 million users globally.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

