DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is thrilled to introduce the latest edition of its weekly " Crazy Thursday " event, offering rotating token rewards and enhanced yields through exclusive, time-limited Earn pools.

The initiative combines engagement and opportunity, providing users with refreshed token offerings each week. Every Thursday, new seven-day Earn pools open with differentiated reward tiers designed for both new and existing participants.

Bybit Launches “Crazy Thursday” with 200% APR USDC Rewards

This week's featured asset is USD Coin (USDC), one of the market's most trusted stablecoins. Eligible users can access promotional rates of up to 200% APR for new users and 15% APR for existing users. The USDC Earn pools remain available for seven days before the next featured token is introduced.

Through Crazy Thursday, Bybit continues to expand its range of flexible, short-term earning opportunities while highlighting top-performing digital assets. Previous editions have included coins such as Solana (SOL), with future campaigns set to feature a variety of leading cryptocurrencies and stablecoins.

Interest for both Flexible and Fixed Products may be distributed with a delay of up to 12 hours due to timing differences in loan interest collection. Rewards are automatically credited to participants' Earn accounts once distributed.

Disclaimer: Crazy Thursday promotions are available exclusively to users eligible for Bybit's Savings services. Access may vary depending on jurisdictional regulations, and users in Service Restricted Countries are not permitted to participate.

For full details, users may visit Bybit Earn .

#Bybit / #CryptoArk / #IMakeIt

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

SOURCE Bybit