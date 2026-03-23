Bybit Launches Peru-Exclusive Promotion Offering Up to 17 USDT for PEN Deposits and Trading

DUBAI, UAE, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has introduced a limited-time promotional campaign for users in Peru that offers the opportunity to earn up to 17 USDT in rewards through qualifying Peruvian sol (PEN) fiat deposits and trading activity.

The promotion runs from now through April 3, 2026, and encourages users to participate in fiat deposits and cryptocurrency trading on the platform. Eligible participants can unlock tiered USDT rewards by completing specified deposit and trading volume milestones during the event period.

Participants may earn rewards by completing a series of independent tasks tied to both deposit amounts and accumulated trading volume. Users who deposit at least PEN 400 and reach a minimum trading volume of 100 USDT qualify for a reward of 2 USDT. A deposit of at least PEN 2,000 combined with trading volume of at least 500 USDT qualifies for a reward of 5 USDT. Users who deposit at least PEN 4,000 and reach a trading volume of at least 1,000 USDT are eligible to receive 10 USDT.

Each task can be completed once per user and may be completed in any order. Users who successfully complete all three tasks during the promotional period may earn a maximum combined reward of 17 USDT.

The campaign is open exclusively to eligible users in Peru who have completed Individual Identity Verification Level 1 or Business Verification on the platform. Participants must meet both the deposit and trading requirements for each task within the event window to qualify for the corresponding reward.

Patricio Mesri, Country Manager for Spanish-speaking LATAM at Bybit, said the campaign reflects the company's broader commitment to expanding access to digital asset services in Latin America.

"Our expansion into Peru, Colombia, and Chile highlights how quickly crypto adoption is accelerating across Latin America," Mesri said. "By supporting local currencies, we connect blockchain technology with the real economy and make digital assets easier to use in everyday life. We are building regional infrastructure, and this is only the beginning."

Rewards from the Peru promotion will be distributed to eligible users' Rewards Hub accounts within 14 working days after the event concludes. Recipients will have 14 days from the time of distribution to claim their rewards.

Bybit has been expanding its footprint across Latin America through localized payment integrations and regional partnerships. In Peru, the company has introduced crypto payment capabilities through Bybit Pay, which supports transactions through widely used local digital wallets including Yape and Plin, allowing users to complete payments using familiar mobile payment methods while cryptocurrency is converted to Peruvian sol at the point of transaction.

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About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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