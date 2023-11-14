Bybit Makes Crypto Markets More Accessible with Launch of Dedicated Broker Program

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's third most visited crypto exchange, is thrilled to announce the launch of its dedicated Broker Program, welcoming white-label exchanges, asset management platforms, trading terminals, trading platforms, strategy aggregators, and trading firms seeking to dive into the world of crypto.

The Bybit Exchange Broker Program empowers brokers with a comprehensive set of features, ensuring operational independence and flexibility. Brokers gain access to user management tools, flexible commission models, and more.

Advantages and benefits of the Bybit Exchange Broker Program include:

Full access to Bybit's diverse product suite of spot, margin, derivatives and more; Advanced wallet functions for seamless deposits, transfers and airdrops; Customizable APIs with high rate limits for tailored trading; Upcoming API features like Copy Trading, Convert and Staking to expand opportunities.

In addition to these benefits, Bybit also provides brokers with top liquidity, autonomous user management, and a customized revenue structure. The Broker Program offers a sophisticated account structure with privacy measures and effective oversight. It also includes essential marketing tools and ongoing support for client attraction and retention.

"When we collaborate and advance together, we can better serve the industry," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "Bybit is dedicated to fostering collaboration and driving innovation in the crypto market, and the launch of the Broker Program is a testament to this commitment."

For more information about the Bybit Exchange Broker Program or to inquire about partnership opportunities, please visit this link .

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions, the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, esports teams Astralis, Alliance, Made in Brazil (MIBR), and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X (Twitter) | Youtube

SOURCE Bybit