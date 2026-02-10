DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced the launch of a new round of its flagship Daily Treasure Hunt , inviting diligent traders to transform their daily engagement into points. Currently accepting early registration, the event stands to turn the new trading season into a rewarding experience.

Bybit Sets off Trading Motion in New Round of Daily Treasure Hunt With Rewards Galore (PRNewsfoto/Bybit)

From February 12 to March 30, 2025, the renewed Bybit Daily Treasure hunt offers users multiple ways to earn points through trading, engagement, and limited-time missions. All points are redeemable for prizes including USDT rewards, Boost Coupons, and Bybit VIP Trial Passes.

Highlights

Daily trading tasks starting from just 10 USDT

Bonus points for consecutive trading days

for consecutive trading days Engagement tasks featuring Bybit's latest products and features

featuring Bybit's latest products and features Special limited-time missions for accelerated point accumulation

for accelerated point accumulation Starting at just 300 points, users can redeem rewards including airdrop prizes ranging from 0.5 to 100 USDT

In addition, with 1,000,000 scratch cards available, participants can use 50 points per draw for unlimited daily attempts to win prizes up to 1,000 USDT per card, distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Daily Treasure Hunt embodies Bybit's commitment to rewarding user loyalty and active participation. Building on the success of previous editions, the new round introduces exciting new features and flexible redemption, introducing more opportunities to win for eligible users.

Terms and conditions apply. For details on eligibility and potential restrictions, users may visit: Daily Treasure Hunt: Leverage in motion

#Bybit / #CryptoArk / #IMakeIt

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

SOURCE Bybit