DUBAI, UAE, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , one the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, is excited to announce the integration of its Lending product into Flexible Savings , offering users a streamlined and rewarding method to earn interest on their crypto holdings.

Seamless Transition and Improved Experience

Bybit Unveils Enhanced Flexible Savings with Integrated Lending Features (PRNewsfoto/Bybit)

The consolidation process began on January 31, 2024, and all existing Lending assets were automatically transferred to Flexible Savings for a smooth transition. This integration further solidifies Bybit's commitment to providing users with a diverse product suite that caters to their individual needs and risk tolerance.

"We are thrilled to unveil the enhanced Flexible Savings experience, offering users a powerful and adaptable solution to navigate the ever-evolving cryptocurrency landscape," says Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "This integration empowers individuals to tailor their investment strategies and capitalize on market opportunities, solidifying Bybit's commitment to providing a comprehensive suite of crypto solutions."

This update brings several significant benefits to Bybit's Earn product users:

Dynamic APR: Flexible Savings now boasts dynamic annual percentage rate (APR), calculated hourly to adjust to real-time market conditions, ensuring that earnings keep pace with market fluctuations.

Hourly Yield Accrual: Earn rewards faster with hourly yield accrual. Instead of waiting for daily updates, users will see interest accumulate throughout the day, maximizing returns.

Double Earnings on USDT: For users holding BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, DAI, and MNT, Bybit introduces Platform Rewards APR, combining with Real-Time APR to offer double the earning potential on these plans.

Enhanced Convenience Subscribe to Flexible Savings plans effortlessly, directly from your Funding Account, Spot Account, or Unified Trading Account, eliminating the need to switch between platforms.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by trading volume with 20 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press .

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

SOURCE Bybit