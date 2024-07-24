Bybit Unveils Spot Liquidity Pairing Program: Connecting Quality Market Makers with Projects for Improved Liquidity

DUBAI, UAE, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is excited to announce the launch of the Spot Liquidity Pairing Program . This initiative aims to connect quality Market Makers with projects seeking improved liquidity.

The Spot Liquidity Pairing Program offers liquidity providers the opportunity to join and collaborate with Bybit. One of the key benefits of the program is the visibility it provides to Premium Liquidity Providers. Bybit will highlight Liquidity Providers in the "Premium" category on the recommendation list to projects. This recognition helps in establishing strong partnerships and attracting more potential projects.

Bybit is pleased to announce and congratulate the following Premium Market Makers for the month of July (in alphabetical order):

Amber Group

Auros

CyantArb

DWF Labs

Flow Traders

Pulsar Trading

Raven

These Market Makers have demonstrated exceptional performance and commitment to liquidity provision, making them valuable partners for projects seeking improved liquidity and market access.

Eugene Cheung, Head of Institutions at Bybit, said, "The Spot Liquidity Pairing Program is part of Bybit's ongoing efforts to foster a robust trading environment and facilitate the growth of the digital asset ecosystem. By connecting quality market makers with promising projects, Bybit aims to enhance liquidity and provide a seamless trading experience for its users."

Le Shi, Head of Trading at Auros, said, "We are thrilled to be recognized as a Premium Market Maker by Bybit. This acknowledgment underscores our commitment to providing top-tier liquidity solutions and aligns perfectly with our mission to support the growth and efficiency of the digital asset ecosystem. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Bybit and contributing to a more seamless trading experience for all users."

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 37 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

